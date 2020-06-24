Hawks' Craig, Horses' Harvey named North-South all-star coaches

Art Craig’s father played in the game. Craig’s son did too.
Craig himself has been an assistant coach in the annual all-star event. Now the first-year Hanahan coach has been selected for the head job.
Craig will serve as head coach of the South all-star team when it collides with the North in the 73rd Touchstone Energy Bowl.
The all-star showcase will align many of the top seniors in the Lower State against some of Upper State’s best on Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
“The thing you’ve got to do is take a bunch of young men and jell them together and you want them to work for a common goal,” Craig told The Gazette. “It’s the very last game of the year so you want to win that game.”
Craig takes over as head coach of the Hanahan football program this season after leading Timberland for the past 19 years. The Wolves won two state championships, going 223-58 overall under Craig, who also won 30 games in three seasons at Cross.
Joining Craig on the South staff from the Lowcountry is Cane Bay head coach Russell Zehr and Philip Simmons assistant Ashley Harvey. Zehr has won 46 games in eight years at Cane Bay. Harvey has been with Philip Simmons since the school opened four years ago. He coaches receivers with the football team and is head coach of the boys golf team.
Harvey is a former Stratford assistant. As is Ridgeville-Hardeeville head coach Will Lampkin, also on the South staff, along with May River head coach Rodney Summers, Allendale-Fairfax head coach Jim Shuman and Chapin assistant Bill Seawright.
“I’m going to let these guys do what they were selected to do,” Craig said of his all-star staff. “They’re going to look at the tape and give us names. I’m going to facilitate as much as I can and see what happens. I know how competitive these guys are.”
Westside head coach Scott Early will lead the North team with a staff that includes Gaffney head coach Dan Jones, Woodruff head coach Bradley Adams, Liberty head coach Kyle Stewart, Lewisville head coach Will Mitchell, Northwestern assistant David Pierce and Lugoff-Elgin assistant Bill Bacon.
The South closed last year’s game on a 35-3 run to earn its second straight win in the all-star series and fifth in the past seven years. The South lost to the North, 26-10, with Craig as an assistant.
“We’ll do everything we can to win the game,” Craig said. “We’re not going to be there just to have a good time.”
Rosters for the Touchstone Energy Bowl are expected to be announced in October.