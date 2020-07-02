Gov. McMaster issues ultimatum for sake of fall sports

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made it simple for those who have yet to grasp the concept.
“Let me be very clear,” McMaster tweeted on Wednesday. “Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall.”
McMaster’s tweet followed a press conference in which the governor warned he would not lift restrictions on social gathering, including sporting events, should COVID-19 infections continue to climb.
“Those kinds of performances, that is what is in the balance,” McMaster said. “I will not remove those restrictions — I cannot lift those restrictions, those prohibitions — if these numbers continue to rise and the danger persist. I can’t do it. I won’t do it. It wouldn’t be responsible.”
South Carolina DHEC has reported more than 1,000 new positive cases each day since June 23. In all, there have been more than 40,000 confirmed cases of COVID in South Carolina and nearly 800 deaths.
McMaster sternly urged the use of masks in his press conference but said a mandate would be unconstitutional at the state level and citied lack of manpower to enforce such an ordinance. He instead again deferred to local municipalities to determine their own necessary courses of action.
“It’s time to make up our minds,” McMaster said. “You have an opportunity to invest in some common sense with your friends and neighbors.
“If these numbers continue to rise, if we continue to see this kind of danger going across our state, we will have no choice but to keep these restrictions on crowds and gatherings in place and that means this fall will not be like other falls. We will not be able to have college football. We will not be able to have high school football.”
The S.C. High School League granted local schools districts the power to begin summer workouts at their own discretion in early June under strict guidelines that initially prohibit large gathering and any physical interaction.
Since then, at least 15 districts including the likes of Richland, Lexington, Horry and Greenville have either halted or delayed workouts.
Charleston County announced on Tuesday that it would be stopping workouts for at least three weeks. Dorchester District 2 followed suit later that afternoon. Berkeley County continued to work out this week and has not announced any stoppages. Some charter and S.C. Independent School Association schools have continued as well.
Several summer amateur sports organizations, most visibly baseball and basketball, have held events in recent weeks.
“I respect the fact parents have the ability to make decisions in the best interest of their kids,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said last week in regard to summer sports that the leagues does not govern. “The role we play, we want to practice as much safety measures as we possibly can. Those organizations are probably practicing safety measures as they see it.”
The Lexington County Blowfish, a summer collegiate baseball team in Columbia, was selling tickets to its home opener the day of McMaster’s press conference, citing a loophole that allowed amateur sports to continue.
“I’m not aware of any loophole,” McMaster said when asked about the Blowfish during the press conference. The Blowfish ultimately did not allow fans on Wednesday or Thursday. McMaster was also asked about American Legion and Little League baseball.
“Spectator sports are not allowed under the existing executive orer and I would say again those who violate the existing executive order, there will be consequences of some kind,” McMaster said. “The citizens themselves need to understand, there are dangers involved.
McMaster said the return of sports depends on the numbers, which can be controlled somewhat should proper safety precautions be followed the next few weeks — that primarily includes wearing a mask and social distancing. If you want sports in the fall, that is how you make it possible, he explained.
“I urge everyone," he reiterated. "It is time to make up our minds.”