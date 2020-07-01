Former Cougars standout Brantley receives G League honors

Former College of Charleston standout Jarrell Brantley has been named an All-NBA G League first-team and All-Rookie team selection.
Brantley also finished second in voting for the 2019-20 NBA G League Rookie of the Year Award.
Brantley, the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, led Salt Lake City in scoring in 2019-20, averaging 18.8 points while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor in 33 games (all starts). The Jazz two-way player helped lead the Stars to their most successful season in team history, as the club posted a 24-9 mark in games Brantley played.
Appearing in five games with the Utah Jazz this season, Brantley was named to the Midseason All-NBA G League Team for the Western Conference in February. Brantley is the first Stars player to earn All-NBA G League First Team accolades since current Jazz forward Georges Niang in 2017-18. He is the first Salt Lake City player in team history to collect All-Rookie honors.
A 2019 All-CAA First Team selection, Brantley wrapped his Charleston career with 1,914 points, third in program history. As a senior, Brantley posted 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds, ranking fourth and sixth, respectively, in the CAA. The 6-foot-7 forward finished fourth in Charleston career rebounds (967) and is 10th in career steals (150) and blocks (85). The 2016 CAA Rookie of the Year, Brantley earned All-CAA honors in each of his four seasons at CofC.
The two-time CAA All-Tournament Team selection helped the Cougars claim the 2018 CAA Championship, the first for the program since joining the conference in 2013-14. Brantley was a 2019 NABC All-District Second Team selection, his third straight season earning all-district honors.
Miller to Poland
Former College of Charleston men's basketball forward Sam Miller ('20) has signed a professional contract with Polpharma Starogard Gdanski which competes in the Polish Basketball League.
The professional club team is located in Starogard Gdanski, Poland, and is part of the first-tier basketball league in the country. The 17-team Energa Basket Liga (EBL) is also affiliated with FIBA Europe.
Miller played in 105 career games with 28 starts during his time at CofC and the University of Dayton. He led the Cougars in 3-point field-goal percentage this past season (42.4%) and reached double figures 19 times.
The Alexandria, Va., native joins a long list of former Charleston players to play overseas. Miller graduated from The College in May with a bachelor's degree in economics.