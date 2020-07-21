Former Citadel standout Stallworth headed to top European league

Former Citadel basketball standout Lew Stallworth has signed his second professional contract, signing on for the 2020-21 season with Baschet Club (BC) Timișoara out of the Liga Națională, the top professional league in Romania.
Stallworth began his professional career with BC Zaporizhya in the Ukraine, earning All-Ukrainian Superleague Team honors as an honorable mention.
In his rookie season in the professional ranks, the Los Angeles, California native averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 22 games. He shot .480 from the field and averaged 30.2 minutes per game.
Stallworth started all 22 games he appeared in for BC Zaporizhya, scoring in double figures in all but four contests, including recording double-digit points in each of his last eight games. He scored at least 20 points in four games, including a season-high 25 twice (Oct. 9 and Jan. 17).
On Dec. 22, Stallworth just missed out on his first professional double-double as he finished his 25 minutes of action with 18 points and a season-high nine assists to go along with four rebounds.
Stallworth played one season at The Citadel as a graduate transfer. He began his collegiate career at UTEP before transferring to UT Rio Grande Valley.
Stallworth finished the 2018-19 campaign ranked in the top 15 in the Southern Conference in seven statistical categories, including sitting in the top 10 in six, and the top five in four.
Stallworth, who was voted to the All-SoCon Second Team by both the coaches and the media, was second in the SoCon in assists per game (6.2) and total assists (181), and third in the league in scoring average (20.2). He was fourth in the conference in minutes played per game (33.4), fifth in field goal percentage (.527) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7). Stallworth was also ninth in free throw percentage (.740) and 15th in rebounds per game (5.3).
Stallworth ended the year in the top 50 in the nation in three statistical categories, including 17th in assists per game, tied for 38th in total assists and 45th in scoring average. He was also 66th in NCAA Division I for field goal percentage.
In program history, Stallworth's 2018-19 season ranks in the top 10 in four categories, including setting the program record for assists in a single season. Stallworth is also third in program history in points scored in a season, fourth in field goals made in a season and ninth for scoring average.
Stallworth was named to HoopsHD.com's mid-season All-SoCon team on Jan. 7, and then named to the HoopsHD.com All-Southern Conference team following the season, marking the third-straight season the Bulldogs have had a player named to the list after Zane Najdawi was named to the team each of the previous two seasons.
Stallworth earned two SoCon Player of the Week honors from the league office (Nov. 27, Dec. 4) and earned College Sports Madness SoCon Player of the Week honors three times (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 24).
Dogs in the pros
The Citadel men's basketball program has had 12 players go on to play professional basketball over the years, including Rick Swing (Class of 1979) and Gary Daniels (Class of 1962), both of whom were drafted into the NBA.
Currently, six former Bulldogs are playing professionally overseas, including Stallworth, Matt Frierson (Campo Mourão Basquete, Brazil), Tom Koopman (Mola di Bari, Italy), Cameron Wells (BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque, France), Morakinyo Williams (Mekong United BC, Thailand) and Joe Wolfinger (Gifu Swoops, Japan).