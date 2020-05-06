Former Bishop England soccer star dies in apparent drowning incident

Ed Khouri heard the last name first. He felt a chill run down his spine.
“It hit a real nerve,” Bishop England’s soccer coach said. It couldn’t be who he thought it was. He feared the worst. He worried more as hours passed into the night. Then the worst was confirmed.
Russell McLaughlin was found dead late Tuesday night. The former Bishop England soccer standout was 19 years old.
McLaughlin’s body was recovered from the Wando River near midnight. The cause of death has not been officially determined. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, though friends close to the family have told the Moultrie News that McLaughlin slipped on a dock, hit his head and fell into the water.
“It’s hard to swallow,” Khouri said. “He was a huge part of our program. He was our captain.”
McLaughlin was a four-year letterman for the Bishop England soccer team. He won a state championship with the Bishops as a freshman in 2016.
McLaughlin captained Bishop England to the Lower State championship game as a senior last spring. He was an all-state selection and a Clash of the Carolinas all-star in his final season of high school soccer. He had just finished his freshman year at the University of South Carolina.
“He’s always been a leader because of his work ethic,” Khouri said. “He was a perfectionist, a no-nonsense kind of player that raised the bar for everyone else. He was always a hard worker that gave it his all. He grew up in our program and contributed to it as much as anyone.”
Police received a call about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday that McLaughlin may have drown off of a dock on Royal Assembly Drive near Clements Ferry Road. McLaughlin fell into the water between 8 and 8:30 p.m., according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. His body was found nearly three hours later by the Charleston Police Department’s dive team.
The incident remains under investigation.
“You just pray for the family,” Khouri said. “May he rest peacefully.”