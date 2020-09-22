For Wando's Bullard, commitment to hometown Cougars a long time coming

Ben Bullard first remembers being a fan. He remembers darting around the ballpark at Patriots Point as a kid pretending to mimic his favorite Cougars out there on the field.
It became a lot more real as a teenager. Now it was him flashing around the diamond at the Cougars prospect summer camps hoping a coach might notice how quickly he could get a ground ball from third base to first or how well he could place an extra-base hit into the gap.
“I guess it all paid off in the end,” he said.
Indeed it would appear because Bullard, having not yet played his junior season at Wando High School, committed this summer to his hometown favorite College of Charleston.
Bullard is already 6-foot, 180 pounds at 16 years old with plenty of room left to grow before he graduates high school. He's the second-ranked third baseman in the state’s junior class, trailing only LSU commit Tucker Toman of Hammond.
“(College of Charleston) is a really good program that can compete with the best of the best,” Bullard said. “I like the atmosphere at the ballpark. There are so many opportunities set up for me there. And the coaches are just spectacular at what they do.”
Bullard was hitting .375 with eight RBIs, five runs scored and three extra-base hits through eight games batting mostly third or clean-up for Wando last spring before the current health crisis shut down the high school season.
He caught on early at Wando, earning a starting spot for the Warriors by the fifth game of his freshman season He finished that year second in extra-base hits and fourth in at-bats at just 15 years old.
“He’s one of those guys for us,” Wando coach Dirk Thomas said. “You could see that he had it in him early. He’s just continued to get better and better.”
This summer would typically be important for a player like Bullard, a rising junior hoping to show more during the travel season than the shortened high school slate had allowed. Baseball was one of the first sports to return to play. Bullard says his summer season generally felt pretty typical, other than the glaring absence of Division I college scouts who couldn’t travel the typical summer circuit to evaluate and recruit players.
“Oh yeah, I was worried, especially since none of the DI scouts could be at our games, which made it kind of hard,” Bullard said. “Everything else was pretty much the same as every other summer except for all the scouts not being there.”
Scouts or not, Bullard played well this summer, jumping up two age groups to join the Upstate Mavs, one of the top travel programs in the state. Bullard rang up more extra-base hits than singles this summer. He earned Elite Hitter honors at the WWBA 18U tournament in Georgia in June, hitting .417 with two home runs, a double and 1.462 OPS. He followed with two doubles and a triple, hitting .364 at the Perfect Game 18U World Series in Alabama in July. He earned invites to the Perfect Game Junior National Showcase, the PBR Futures Games and the Diamond Prospect Palmetto Games, all elite evaluation opportunities.
“This summer didn’t really affect us bad,” Bullard said. “Because we still got to play baseball normally.”
Normal for Bullard typically means excelling. The way he performed throughout the top-tier lineup of events was sure to attract added college interest. College of Charleston was already plenty familiar. And Bullard already knew in his heart he wanted to play there. He could’ve waited, played the process to see what else might come over the next year or so. Other offers likely still will arrive, even after the commitment. Bullard was already comfortable enough, though, to make a firm decision even with two years of high school ball left to play.
“It just felt like the right school for me. Plus, they are good at baseball,” Bullard said. “It’s so close to home. So it all makes sense to me.”
Bullard is the third player returning to Wando this summer committed to a college. Warriors senior pitcher Reed Garris has committed to Clemson, while junior prospect Calder Garris has pledged to The Citadel. More could be on the way as Wando has seven other players ranked among the top 15 in the state at their position still uncommitted.
“The talent that Wando and other local teams are producing is very good,” Bullard said. “There is a lot of strong talent around this area.”