Football remains in fall, delayed and shortened

The S.C. High School League will see a later start, shorter seasons and condensed playoffs this year but football will remain in the fall.
Fall sports will now begin Aug. 17, rather than the traditional July 30 start date, with games beginning Sept. 1 at the earliest, under a plan proposed by the league and approved 14-2 by the league’s executive committee on Wednesday.
The football season will be shortened to seven games, beginning with region play. The playoffs will be four rounds, possibly three, rather than the usual five-round format. Teams excluded from the postseason under the new plan will have the opportunity to play what would essentially be their own exhibition game during the postseason.
“We have to deal with the things that we can control,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We have to be willing and able to adjust.”
The league’s executive committee was presented two proposals on Wednesday.
Lexington County submitted a plan to rearrange the seasons based on each sport’s level of risk into a four-season structure. Each season would have been 10 weeks, with football being played in January.
“This plan is all about our student-athletes … Everybody has to be a giver and not a taker. We might all have to give a little bit,” Lexington County athletics director David Bennett said. “If ya’ll want to tweak this plan and make it a little better, we’re all behind it. We just want a plan.”
Lexington’s plan included the option for the sports moved to the fall to be pushed back to a second spring season should the current health crisis not allow the fall season to happen. Singleton alluded weeks ago that flipping the sports seasons was unrealistic. The Lexington County proposal was voted down, 16-1.
The league's proposal seemed to gain traction within its executive committee during Wednesday’s meeting because of the flexibility it allowed moving forward. Start dates include a two-week window to adjust accordingly, Singleton said. The commissioner added that four weeks is considered ample time to prepare for the seasons but that could be shortened to three should the start dates moved further into the fall. Fall sports could start as late as Oct. 2 and still be finished on time.
“I think it’d be a mistake if we try to time it out. We have to be fluid in whatever we do … realizing whatever we do may have to be adjusted,” Singleton said. “"We won't be able to predict that the virus will be any less at any time than what it is. It's going to continue to grow and may put us in a position to shut all sports down. But we don't want to decide that immediately."
Singleton said there was not a current plan in place should individual teams have to stop or pause their seasons due to conflicts with the current health crisis. He said the idea would be that teams that choose to stop play will have to forfeit games missed, while those forced to stop will not be penalized.
Singleton mentioned that without having schools operating “face-to-face in some capacity” he doesn’t believe any sports could be played. He later said that in-person schooling isn’t required for sports to happen.
Greenville County — among those, including Charleston and Dorchester County, who have stopped working out due to spikes in positive coronavirus testing in its area — proposed that the league issue a statewide stoppage on summer workouts in the interest of fairness. The league has given individual school districts the autonomy to decide whether or not to host summer workouts right now. Bennett likened the current disconnect to the "wild, wild west." The league determined there was no competitive advantage to be gained. The proposal failed 13-1.
“There is no opportunity to scheme or put in routines. Those opportunities don’t exist," Singleton said.
He emphasized several times that the approved proposal could still change saying that, "there will be challenges that come throughout the entire process. We'll continue to monitor and look at it. There is always opportunity that the committee can convene and say, 'We want to do things differently.'"
The SCHSL will next meet on Aug. 4.
The S.C. Independent School Association, which consists of only private schools, including Porter-Gaud and First Baptist, remains on schedule to begin fall practice on July 30.