First Baptist riding 'nasty' defense to 3-0 start

Johnny Waters is known best as an offensive guru, sure, but that past few weeks he’s started conversations by first celebrating his defense.
“How about those guys?” the First Baptist coach let out following the Hurricanes’ 40-10 win over Ben Lippen last Friday. “They’re making it a lot easier on us right now.”
First Baptist is an unblemished 3-0 this season but Waters will tell you the Hurricanes are still a ways away from being a perfect product. Averaging 35 points per game isn’t enough, at least by Waters’ standards. No seven-on-seven passing league and a modified summer has set back his offense that was already littered with youth and typically carries a complex, pass-heavy play sheet.
That’s been all right so far, though, as the Canes defense is allowing less than 17 points per game and has swung the momentum of all three wins this season. It’s forced at least three turnovers in each game and has already scored three touchdowns.
“It’s a nasty, aggressive play-making group,” Waters said. “Even if the score isn’t in our favor, we still don’t feel out of control because of the trust we have in our defense.”
@canesfbs linebacker #44 @KaineMoses2 delivers the hit stick 🎮 against Thomas Heyward Academy on Friday Night! #tntsportsmedia #issamovie🎥🎬 #quarantineseason2020 pic.twitter.com/yPlVtmaz9H— Top Notch Talent (@tntsportsmedia) August 29, 2020
First Baptist puts the ultimate trust in linebackers Mikey Blandin and Kaine Moses. They’re the feature pieces of a defense that operates solely in attack mode. They seem to feed off of each other when the Hurricanes move into a 4-2-5 formation that depends on the two of them in the middle.
Blandin, a senior, posted more than 15 tackles in First Baptist’s first two games, then went for 25 and a sack last week. Moses, a sophomore, had two interceptions two weeks ago, returning one for a touchdown, then added another pick-six last week.
“They’re two of the same,” Waters said. “We don’t have to worry about one side, strong side, weak side, knowing those guys can run people down from sideline to sideline. I think that together they’re one of the best, if not the best linebacker combination in the state right now.”
First Baptist fell into an early hole against Thomas Heyward. Its defense posted either a turnover, turnover on downs or three-and-out on the five consecutive stands as the Hurricanes took control.
Laurence Manning jumped ahead by two scores in Week 2 before Moses returned an interception 45 yards for a score in the final minute before halftime. The Hurricanes closed the game on a dominant 17-0 run that Moses sealed with an interception and Blandin finished with a fumble recovery, both in the fourth quarter.
Ben Lipped pulled within a score, trailing 14-7, early in the third quarter. Adonis Cole answered for First Baptist with a 45-yard interception returned for a touchdown on the following possession. Moses followed two possessions later with a pick-six of his own to compliment his 15 tackles.
“If you go back to our state championship teams, it was the defense that started things for us,” Waters said. “Our defense, right now, is giving us more time to work out some things on offense because we know we can rely on them.”
Such was the case in the third quarter last Friday. The Hurricanes running game controlled the first half, rushing for more than 100 yards. Much of that on the shoulders of freshman running back Davian Brown, who regularly chewed up positive yards when he wasn't breaking free for huge gains. Brown went mostly silent in the third quarter, though, because Waters — knowing his defense was in control and comfortable enough that it would continue — used the security to try out different things in the passing game.
First Baptist struggled to move the ball until Waters handed it back to Brown in the fourth quarter; one of his first touches went for a 65-yard score that put the win on ice.
“Our offense needed that time in the third to get some work in against a live defense. The game wasn’t a blowout by any means but we knew we could trust our defense to allow us to do that,” Waters said. Then he laughed.
“It’s probably not smart to do that when the game is on TV. I’m sure people were scratching their heads some. But we’re looking at the bigger picture to get to where we want to be."
First Baptist (3-0) travels to Trinity-Byrnes this week.
Porter-Gaud fell 28-0 to Laurence Manning last Friday in Charleston. The Cyclones (0-2) will travel to Pinewood Prep (0-2) this week. Palmetto Christian (3-0) remains unbeaten following last week’s forfeit by Newberry Academy, who isn’t fielding a football team this season.