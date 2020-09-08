First Baptist, PCA pass early tests; Porter-Gaud pounded by defending champs

First Baptist overcame five turnovers in a 17-14 road win at Laurence Manning on Friday. The win is the Hurricanes’ first in the new SCISA Region 2-AAA.
The Hurricanes trailed 14-7 at halftime after surrendering turnovers on their first four possessions, two that led to Swampcat scores.
Laurence Manning’s first score, following an interception deep in its territory, came on fourth-and-6 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tyler June to Bryce Acord — it was the Swampcats’ second fourth-down conversion of the drive.
Laurence Manning’s second score, following a Hurricanes fumble inside the Swampcats’ 10-yard line, came on a 58-yard touchdown pass from June to Gabe Harris two plays after the drive was extended by a roughing-the-passer penalty on third-and-24.
First Baptist regained control with its defense and opportune strikes. Linebacker Kaine Moses jumped an underthrown pass and returned the interception 45 yards to pull the Hurricanes within a score, 14-7, with a minute left in the first half.
The Hurricanes opened the third quarter with a three-and-out stand on defense, then struck almost immediately on offense. Senior quarterback Will Daniel found a wide-open Dove Fishburne for a 69-yard touchdown toss that evened the game less than three minutes out of the break.
First Baptist then pushed ahead with a 33-yard field goal from senior kicker Alex Maginnis with a little more than a minute left in the third quarter — the drive was kept alive by a Swampcat penalty for roughing the kicker during a fourth-down punt.
The Hurricanes defense shut down the Swampcat running game in the second half, allowing just 35 yards on 18 carries. Moses grabbed his second interception and Mikey Blandin scooped a fumble, both in the fourth quarter, to seal the region win.
Hurricanes running back Davian Brown finished with 171 yards, picking up 8.1 per carry. The promising freshman, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season as an eighth-grader, has already rushed for 298 yards and two scores, averaging 9.3 per touch this season.
First Baptist (2-0, 1-0) will host Ben Lippen (0-2) in its home opener this Friday on James Island.
Palmetto Christian 42, Laurens Academy 38
The Rourk brothers, Connor and Carson, connected on a late score to lift Palmetto Christian past Laurens Academy, 42-38, Friday night at Park West in Mount Pleasant.
Connor, the Eagles' senior quarterback, found Carson, a senior receiver, on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 8.9 seconds remaining. Connor finished with six touchdowns, throwing for three and 163 yards on 10-of-12 passing and running for three along with 176 yards on 17 carries. Two of Carson’s three catches were touchdowns; he also logged 12 tackles with a sack on defense.
Palmetto Christian built a 16-0 lead through the opening quarter, as Kendall Chakeris converted a 13-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game and Connor added a 15-yard score on the ground about four minutes later.
Laurens Academy answered with a pair of touchdown passes from Thomas Lowry less than two minutes apart. Back and forth the two teams continued on way to a 30-24 Eagles advantage at halftime.
Lowry threw four touchdowns in all. He also ran for 111 yards, including a 12-yard score that lifted Laurens Academy ahead, 38-36, in the final minute. A squib kick set up Palmetto Christian at midfield on the game-winning drive.
Wyatt Shogren made an impact for Palmetto Christian in every phase, stacking together 99 yards receiving, including a 60-yard grab, and one score. He added nine tackles, one for a loss, with a sack and blocked punt.
Palmetto Christian (2-0) will travel to Newberry Academy (0-0) on Friday.
Hammond 54, Porter-Gaud 7
Porter-Gaud was outpaced by defending state champion Hammond, 54-7, in its season opener Friday in Charleston.
The Cyclones began well, limiting Hammond to punts on its first two possessions with a pair of three-and-out defensive stands.
Porter-Gaud turned the second stand into an early edge with a three-minute drive that senior quarterback Matt Kelly finished with a 15-yard dart on the run to senior receiver Eric Fenno for a 7-0 lead that would stand through the end of the opening quarter.
Hammond dominated from there. C.J. Stokes broke touchdown runs of 68, 6 and 23 yards in the second quarter. Cam Scott returned a punt for a score and Brig Brannon brought back an interception for another score to break open a 33-7 cushion before halftime.
Kelly finished with 130 total yards, throwing for 64 on 8-of-23 passing and running for another 66 on 11 carries. Half of Kelly’s completions went to Kyle Lafayette, who finished with 31 yards. Michael Brown ran for 53 yards on six carries.
Porter-Gaud (0-1) will host Laurence Manning (0-2) in its region opener this Friday.