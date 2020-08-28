First Baptist outlasts defending state champ in prep football season opener

Will Daniel savored the feeling with a slow exhale, a blissful moment of peace before the senior quarterback called for the first snap of a 2020 season that seemed like it may never arrive. Now here it was. There was a strange sense of comfort in creeping behind center again and looking out through the bars of his facemask at a team other than his own aligned opposite of him underneath a sun just beginning to set.
Normal is relative, these days especially. This didn’t necessarily feel normal. The fans that lined every other row of bleachers in Harvey-Beach Stadium all wore masks. Some coaches on the field did too. Most people kept their distance from one other. So no, normal isn’t what you’d call this feeling. But it was close, more of a welcomed familiarity when so much else in life seems uncertain right now.
First Baptist outlasted Thomas Heyward Academy, 47-26, Friday night in Ridgeland. The Hurricanes helped kick off football season around the state just two weeks later than they originally intended, what feels like a major accomplishment for the small private school as the immediate future of so many other teams across the state still seems uncertain.
“It felt great just being back out there with my guys,” Daniel said. “We were just ready to get after it. With everything going on and not knowing if we were going to play at all, it made it even more special.”
The start of the season wasn’t without early hiccups, of course. The game was put on the schedule just 10 days before kickoff. First Baptist was originally to open the season at home against Cardinal Newman. But when the Cardinals backed out last-minute, the Hurricanes were sent scrambling two hours south for an opener against the two-time defending SCISA Class A state champion Rebels.
There are always logistical surprises, some more pleasant than others. First Baptist needed a special helmet for its largest lineman rush delivered in less than a week — a cause for concern. It was a long shot but it arrived, sparkling and pristine in the hours before game time.
Then came the kickoff. First Baptist slipped into an early six-point hole after fumbling away the opening kick. Peyton Bennett hit Jaterius Pusha from 11 yards out for a quick Rebels advantage. The start was ugly, the response outstanding.
The Hurricanes didn’t allow Thomas Heyward another score until more than nine minutes into the third quarter. First Baptist at one point in the first half posted either a turnover, turnover on downs or three-and-out on five consecutive defensive stands.
The Hurricanes offense cashed in every time, reeling off a string of 33 straight points to close the half. Freshman running back Davian Brown evened the game with 1-yard spin into the end zone with just over a minute left in the opening quarter. Daniel put First Baptist ahead less than two minutes later with a 12-yard designed run. First Baptist never trailed again.
Brown added his own 12-yard score four minutes into the second quarter. Daniel hit Jalen Heyward on a 68-yard toss 41 seconds later. He closed the first half with a 13-yard score to Ramon Kelly that put the Hurricanes ahead 33-6 just eight seconds before the break.
Daniel finished 23-of-30 passing for 320 yards and three touchdowns along with the score on ground. Brown ran for 127 yards and two scores, averaging 11.5 yards per carry. Dove Fishburne caught two touchdowns in the second half, finishing with 85 yards on three grabs.
“It took a little but then it clicked and we were just going,” Daniel said. “We definitely watched a lot of film and had a good idea of what to do. It’s great having young receivers to work with and it really helps us be more explosive.”
First Baptist (1-0) will remain on the road, traveling to Laurence Manning (0-1) next week. The Swampcats dropped their season opener, 21-14, at Heathwood Hall on Friday.
It’s hard to know if this is all sustainable. Beginning the season doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be finished. But for seniors like Daniel who didn’t know if they'd even get one more go at high school football, it’s a welcomed start. Daniel is taking much less for granted these days and trying “to make every game count because we don’t know how many we are going to get.”
Palmetto Christian 62, Clarendon Hall 20
Palmetto Christian ran away from Clarendon Hall, 62-20, in its season opener Friday in Summerton.
Eagles quarterback Connor Rourk ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 74 more and another score on 6-of-7 passing.
Kendall Chakeris added 171 rushing yard and three scores on 10 carries for Palmetto Christian. Wyatt Shogren led the Eagles with 55 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Carson Rourk posted 11 tackles, one for a loss, with a sack to lead the Eagles defense.
Palmetto Christian (1-0) will host Laurens Academy next Friday.