First Baptist enacts coronavirus policies for first home football game

New safety policies will be enforced during First Baptist's first home football game on Friday.

Attendance will be limited to 500 spectators — 400 from First Baptist and 100 from its opponent Ben Lippen. Masks will be required when moving around the stadium and are encouraged at all times. The precautions are in line with the coronavirus guidelines set forth by the S.C. Independent School Association that are designed to limit social interaction during sporting events this fall.

First Baptist enters the game 2-0 this season. Ben Lippen is 0-2.

First Baptist School Home Football Game Procedure and Policies

Visitor Parking

Visiting team will park at the designated parking area on the map (outside gate) and walk to the visitor gate. Any visitors with a handicap parking permit may pull through Home gate and park in handicap parking.

***NO TAILGATING ALLOWED***

Home Parking

First Baptist will park at the designated parking area on the map (inside gate). Prior to parking First Baptist will pay at the designated gate while driving in. ***NO TAILGATING ALLOWED***

Visitor Gate

Cash only accepted at this gate. Visitors will enter at the designated gate with their wristband - please see map for location. Visitors must wear the designated wristband at all times while in attendance.

Home Gate

Cash only accepted at this gate. First Baptist will enter at the designated gate with their wristband. Everyone must wear the designated wristband at all times while in attendance.

Temperature Checks and Screening for Visiting and First Baptist Spectators

First Baptist strongly encourages self-screening prior to attending a game at First Baptist. Anyone with a fever over 100.0℉ or who is showing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not attend.

Face Coverings for Spectators/Staff

Face coverings must be worn when walking/moving, when on concrete, in the bleachers and inside (bathrooms).

Face coverings are encouraged at all times, but may be removed if families/individuals are on the grass by the fence areas and socially distanced from non-family members. ***Socially Distanced = 6 feet distance or greater***

Face Coverings for Teams (players, coaches, team personnel, etc.)

Coaches, staff, all team personnel and non-competing student-athletes for First Baptist and visiting teams must wear face covering when not socially distanced. ***Socially Distanced = 6 feet distance or greater**

Visiting Team

We will ask your team trainer upon arrival to confirm that your team was screened prior to departure for the game.

Visiting Team will have use of Aux Gym and a Visitor Locker Room (with bathroom and shower) - no cleats allowed in either room. Visiting team will have to put on and remove cleats while outside. Water coolers will be provided unless the visiting team elects to bring their own. Two Visiting Coaches will be allowed above the Press Box.

Visiting Team Spectators

Spectators are encouraged to bring outdoor chairs as bleacher seating is severely limited. Portable restrooms for the visitors will be located on the visitor side.

Spectators will not be allowed on the field before/during/after the contest. Spectators are asked to leave as soon as the game ends.

First Baptist School Home Volleyball Game Procedure and Policies

Parking

Family members of players can park anywhere inside the First Baptist parking lot. ***NO TAILGATING ALLOWED***

Gate

Cash only accepted at this gate.

Temperature Checks and Screening for Visiting and First Baptist Spectators

First Baptist strongly encourages self-screening prior to attending a game at First Baptist. Anyone with a fever over 100.0℉ or who is showing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not attend.

Face Coverings for Spectators/Staff

Face coverings must be worn indoors at all times.

Face Coverings for Teams (players, coaches, team personnel, etc.)

Coaches, staff, all team personnel and non-competing student-athletes for First Baptist and visiting teams must wear face covering when not socially distanced. ***Socially Distanced = 6 feet distance or greater**

Spectators will not be allowed on the court before/during/after the contest. Spectators are asked to leave as soon as the game ends.