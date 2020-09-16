East Cooper Player of the Week football contest returns

While the outcome is decided on the field, the most outstanding players and performances of the week are up to you — the fans.
The Moultrie News and South Atlantic Bank have once again teamed up to present the ninth annual East Cooper Player of the Week contest this season.
Beginning Sept. 23, fans may cast their vote each week at moultrienews.com/potw2020 to decide the best individual performance of the area’s local high school football games that week.
Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered.
Each week’s winners will receive an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest held at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.