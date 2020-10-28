East Cooper Community Outreach charity golf tournament raises over $86,000

East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) held its annual fundraising charity golf tournament at the Daniel Island Club. Presented by title sponsor, Nucor Steel Berkeley, this year’s tournament raised more than $86,000 in donations to directly support ECCO’s mission to provide safety-net services to low-income neighbors, with the goal of empowering them to create a better future for themselves, their families, and our community.
The charity golf tournament, held at the end of August, began with a shotgun start on both of Daniel Island’s nationally ranked private courses – Beresford Creek and Ralston Creek. Event chair Jason Hessberg and a committee of local supporters hosted the traditional Captain’s Choice tournament with opportunities for golfers to win prizes on each course, including hole-in-one prizes provided by Lexus of Charleston. Guests included local ECCO supporters and individuals from presenting sponsor NUCOR Steel Berkeley, Demolition Environmental Company (DECO), Trust Bank, Atkinson Pools, Southern Eagle, Charleston Regional Business Journal, and more.
“The ECCO golf outing continues to grow as an outstanding networking opportunity where community-minded business leaders golf for a cause, while enjoying the exquisite courses at the Daniel Island Club,” said ECCO Executive Director, Stephanie Kelley.
This year’s golf tournament presented new obstacles to the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament committee planned an event where golfers, staff, and volunteers could participate in a safe environment.
“Given the dynamic challenges 2020 brought, it is critical for us to acknowledge and thank those who support this tournament. With such uncertainty in the macro condition, financially giving to any charity this year was a leap of faith,” said Jason Hessberg, chair of the 2020 Golf Tournament Committee.
There were 112 golfers participating in the tournament, representing more than 25 local and nationally-known businesses, as well as supporters of ECCO. This year’s committee was made up of eight local community members including: Jason Hessberg, Mike Burson, Logan Furbee, Bennett Parks, Steve Polston, Don Smith, Don Stewart, and Mark Wright.
Next year’s tournament is scheduled for April 19, 2021, and ECCO invites community members to secure their spot today by emailing Don Squires at dsquires@eccocharleston.org. Proceeds go directly to support ECCO’s mission to provide help to those in need who live or work in East Cooper communities.
“We are honored, humbled, and completely invigorated by the selflessness shown by not only our long-time givers but those who have continued to support this tournament through a pandemic. We can only profess our most sincere thanks," said Hessberg.
Founded in 1989 as an emergency relief effort after the devastation from Hurricane Hugo, ECCO has since grown into a permanent resource for the community with three main program areas: Basic Needs, Health Services, and Empowerment. ECCO assists those in need by providing food, clothing, financial assistance, dental and medical services, prescription assistance, financial literacy training, and other educational programs. In recent months, ECCO has seen a 102% increase in requests for basic need services due to the economic hardships created by the pandemic.