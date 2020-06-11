Dismissal denied; Charter and private schools lawsuit vs. SCHSL moved to Richland County

They’ll have their day in court, just not where they originally intended.
A lawsuit brought against the S.C. High School League by a group of state charter and private schools will be heard in Richland County — where league offices are located in Columbia — rather than Greenville County, where it was filed.
The 12 member schools sued the S.C. High School League in May, alleging in the suit that amendments to league rules approved in March “intentionally and illegally discriminate” against charter and private schools. The schools asked for a temporary injunction to protect themselves for at least the 2020-21 school year against the impact of the amendments set to go into effect on July 1. The amendments centered on athletic eligibility and transfers of student-athletes.
The league responded a week later with a motion to dismiss the suit. The motion was based on three main arguments, one being improper venue.
The league, “has a fundamental right to be tried in a county of its residence,” Judge Perry Gravely confirmed in an order delivered Wednesday concerning the schools' injunction and league's motion for dismissal.
Because the league office is located in Richland County, the schools would have to prove that the most substantial part of the alleged act occurred in Greenville County for it to be heard there. The amendments of the rules occurred at the league’s annual meeting in Charleston County.
The schools were arguing that the impact and damage would be felt most substantially by schools in Greenville County, which Gravely said was a misreading of the cited statue that would be more appropriate for a change of venue rather than defense of a motion to dismiss.
The schools cited two other statues in support of hearing the case in Greenville County. Grevely refused one that claimed the league was a “state board, commission or agency,” and another that he said was “clearly a jurisdictional statue and would not apply to venue.”
Gravely rejected the league’s other two arguments for dismissal of the suit.
The first said that the schools lacked standing to pursue action. Gravely determined that the schools “have clearly alleged an injury in fact and an invasion of clear legal right — that the amendments are illegal, violate its equal protection and a breach of contract and that the (league’s) action have drastically impacted the enrollment and finances of the (schools).”
The second said that the schools have failed to allege the necessary elements of injunctive relief, in which the plaintiffs must “demonstrate irreparable harm, a likelihood of success of the merits and inadequate remedy at law.” Gravely said the schools “have clearly established a basis for injunctive relief under the allegations of the complaint.”
Gravely added that “the court recognizes that the (schools’) motion needs to be addressed as expeditiously as possible but this Court is retrained” by the improper venue and therefore could not address the merits of the schools’ suit.
The dispute pits traditional public schools against more progressive public charter and private schools. One side is arguing in the interest of school choice, which the other side says allows for unfair disparities in eligibility between teams who compete in the same league.
Students have, in the past, been immediately eligible to compete for a charter or private school, no matter its location, so long as they are enrolled by the ninth grade. This is commonly referred to as the “ninth-grade rule.”
The new legislation would now require incoming freshmen who enroll at a charter or private school but live outside of its assigned attendance zone to sit out a year of any athletic competition, sub-varsity included. Charter and private schools typically attract a wider reach of students than the immediate surrounding area.
Public charter and private schools are required by the league to define their attendance zones as that of the traditional public school closest to it. Oceanside, a public charter school in Mount Pleasant, has shared an attendance zone with neighboring Wando, a traditional public school, since the former opened four years ago. Bishop England, a private school on Daniel Island, has traditionally used Charleston County as an attendance zone but will now be required to match that of neighboring public school Philip Simmons.
So now, under the new rules, any incoming freshman of Oceanside or Bishop England who lives outside of those assigned attendance zones will be ineligible to play sports of any kind until their sophomore year.
“The League-assigned attendance zone for a public charter or private school is a fiction and essentially arbitrary; it bears no resemblance to the area from which these schools actually draw their enrollment,” the schools’ complaint in the original suit states.
The suit cites the state’s open-enrollment districts, of which Charleston County School District is, that allow students to attend traditional schools outside of their defined attendance zones as part of school choice.
“The same rights and privileges are plainly not being provided to Plaintiff Schools when a traditional public school in an open enrollment district can welcome any student from any other traditional public school in the district or any other public charter or private school located in that district in ninth grade and the student will be fully eligible for League athletics … no matter where that student lives,” the complaint continues. “But in contrast, Plaintiff Schools will be forced to bar from athletics any student who transfers in ninth grade unless that student happens to live in the League-assigned attendance zone of the Plaintiff School.”
In the past, students have been able to transfer from public schools to a charter or private — and vice versa — within the same zone and remain immediately eligible to participate athletically.
That same transfer would now be required to sit out a year, similar to a transfer from outside of the school zone. Transfers between traditional public schools within the same district would still be allowed, however, provided the transfer receives administrative approval.
“In other words,” the complaint says. “Almost all South Carolina families that exercise their right to choose a public charter or private school will be punished by having their children sit out of interscholastic athletics for a full year.”
The suit contends that the amendments will inflict irreparable harm and “are already having a devastating effect on South Carolina families and the Plaintiff Schools that serve them.”
It cites the state’s budget proviso, which requires that public charter and private schools be provided the same rights and privileges as all other schools; the EAIAA and the Charter Schools Act, which establish the right of parents to choose public charter schools and the right of public charter school students to participate in athletics; and the broad recognition in South Carolina law that families can choose the best educational options for their children.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion in April that the league’s amendments were likely in violation of state law.
“The rules disproportionately render many charter schools student ineligible to participate in varsity and junior varsity athletics for a full year,” Wilson wrote. “This same reasoning applies more pervasively to students that transfer to private schools as these schools often do not have another school under the same governing body or district. Because private and charter school students are disproportionately rendered ineligible to participate in interscholastic athletics, a court would likely hold the amendments violate Proviso 1.59.
“Taken together, these amendments present a dilemma for students and parents: whether to exercise their right to attend a private or charter school of their choice or to maintain their eligibility to participate in League athletics.”
The S.C. High School League includes 21 public charter schools and four private schools, meaning about one in every eight members of the league will be directly affected by the amendments.
Brashier Middle College Charter High, Greenville Technical Charter High School, Greer Middle College Charter High, Fox Creek High, Palmetto Scholars Academy, Legion Collegiate Academy, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Gray Collegiate Academy, Bishop England, Christ Church, St. Joseph’s and Southside Christian are all listed as plaintiffs in the suit.