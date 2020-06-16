COVID testing not required for CCSD June 22 restart

Charleston County School District will follow the S.C. High School League’s three-phase approach to start summer conditioning for high school athletes.
Phase 1 for Charleston County, which includes the return of student-athletes to campuses, begins Monday, June 22. Berkeley County schools returned June 8. Dorchester District 2 returned June 15. The S.C. Independent School Association returned June 1.
The guidelines for Phase 1 were compiled and surmised by a task force of representatives from the High School League staff, S.C. Superintendents, member school athletic directors, coaches and the SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Additionally, the information was reviewed and vetted by the South Carolina Department of Education’s AccelerateED Task Force, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control), and was discussed with the Governor’s Office.
The overarching goal of all phases is to minimize or eliminate the number of COVID-19 cases that can be attributed to time spent in organized athletic activities.
The High School League will announce when school districts can enter Phase 2 and Phase 3, and what is allowed during those phases.
Charleston County's Phase 1 Guidelines include the following:
- Recommended testing of students and coaches (at no cost to students and coaches) for COVID-19
- Maintaining minimum physical distancing of six feet between participants at all times.
- Daily health screening of athletes, coaches, and staff at school
- Face covering or masks will be worn in sports where the covering is not inhibitory
- Weight rooms, restrooms, meeting rooms and other multi-use facilities that include high touch surfaces will be sanitized frequently during each event. No balls or other equipment will be allowed for the first ten days of Phase 1.
- CCSD student-athletes to return to campuses for workouts starting June 22
- Individuals must bring a personal water bottle to each workout and not share this bottle with anyone.
- Personal contact will be avoided at all times. This includes, but is not limited to: huddles, high- fives, handshaking, fist-bumping, and chest- bumping.
- Times for starting and ending workouts will be staggered among multiple sports teams to avoid having large numbers of athletes in the same location at the same time.
- Athletes will participate in conditioning drills/workouts in groups of ten or less individuals.
- No spectators will be permitted to attend conditioning sessions during Phase 1.
CCSD is providing COVID-19 tests at no cost to student-athletes and coaches, in partnership with the Fetter Heath Care Network, at West Ashley High School and Moultrie Middle School. Testing at West Ashley will be Thursday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; testing at Moultrie will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
If student-athletes and their families are interested in the free testing for COVID- 19 or to receive more information about the conditioning sessions, they are encouraged to contact their local high school’s athletic director.