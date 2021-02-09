Cougars unveil 2021 baseball slate

The College of Charleston baseball team will play a challenging 53-game schedule this spring featuring 29 contests at Patriots Point, and a three-game weekend series against Alabama in early March announced head coach Chad Holbrook.
Charleston’s 2021 slate includes matchups with several familiar foes as well as a new-look Colonial Athletic Association schedule featuring home-and-home series with the rest of the CAA South Division.
The Cougars will play 13 of their first 15 games of the season at Patriots Point, including a three-game series against North Carolina A&T beginning Friday, February 19 to open the season.
“It is certainly exciting to be talking about Cougar Baseball and our upcoming games,” Holbrook said. “Our schedule is full of great opponents and tremendous challenges. We look forward to getting back on the field at Patriots Point and representing The College.”
Mid-week trips to Jacksonville (Mar. 2) and Campbell (Mar. 9) mark the first road trips of the season for the Cougars before Coach Holbrook’s men travel to Charlotte, N.C. to take on Charlotte in their first away series of the campaign on March 19-21.
In addition to the three-game slate against North Carolina A&T, the Cougars will host USC Upstate, Alabama and Tennessee Tech in non-conference weekend series this season. Midweek matchups against Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, The Citadel (twice) and Coastal Carolina account for the remainder of the Cougars’ non-conference home slate.
Charleston is scheduled to travel to Jacksonville, Campbell, Coastal Carolina (twice), Georgia Southern, Clemson Wofford and The Citadel (twice) in non-conference midweek action.
The Cougars will play a new-look CAA schedule in 2021 featuring home-and-home series with the other four members of the CAA South Division – Elon, James Madison, William & Mary and UNCW. Coach Holbrook and the Cougars are scheduled to host William & Mary on March 12 and 13 to open CAA play. The UNCW Seahawks will host the 2021 CAA Baseball Championship on May 25-30 in Wilmington, N.C.
Ticket Information
Current College of Charleston season ticket holders will receive information via e-mail on how to renew their season tickets and how to activate their online account. Please Note: Seat locations may be adjusted this season to follow social distancing guidelines.
Season tickets for the general public went on sale on Feb. 1. If available, single game tickets will be advertised on a week by week basis. All game dates and times subject to change.
CofC Athletics has transitioned to mobile tickets this season and tickets will be accessed through online accounts. To go to the ticket homepage click here .
Click here for the full 2021 CofC Baseball Schedule