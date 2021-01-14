Cougars name new volunteer assistant

Former College of Charleston standout Danny Wondrack ’19 is returning home to Patriots Point as the Cougars’ new volunteer assistant announced head coach Chad Holbrook.
“Danny Wondrack embodies everything that the College of Charleston baseball program is all about,” Holbrook said. “He is tough, hardworking, relentless, and has a deep love for the college. In my two years coaching Danny in 2018 and 2019, I knew he was going to be a terrific coach and we could not be more excited that he has chosen to join our staff. He has a long and bright future in front of him.”
Wondrack was named to the 2019 ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region Second Team following an impressive senior campaign. The Wall, N.J. native led the Cougars in batting average (.318), home runs (15), RBI's (51), total bases (127) and slugging percentage to earn a spot on the All-CAA First Team for the first time in his career. He finished the season as the CAA leader in home runs and slugging percentage while ranking second in total bases, fourth in RBI's and sixth in batting average.
“I am excited and humbled to join the baseball coaching staff at the College of Charleston,” Wondrack said. “I am particularly excited for the opportunity to work with the CofC athletic staff, especially Coach Holbrook, Coach Nichols and Coach Dorton, all of whom have provided me with valuable insight both on and off of the playing field. My experience at CofC exceeded my greatest expectations, for which I will be forever thankful. I see this as an opportunity to give back to an institution, athletic program and city which provided me so many appreciable experiences as a CofC student-athlete.”
The senior catcher ranks sixth all-time at CofC with 35 career bombs while also ranking 13th in walks (96) and 14th in RBI's (133). His .992 career fielding percentage is tied for second in program history while his 39 batters caught stealing ranks among the top catchers in the school's annals.