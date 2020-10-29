Cougars Fight On! campaign hopes to unite CofC athletics and community

The College of Charleston Athletics recently launched a new campaign called Cougars Fight On! The organization said its mission is to uplift and unite the College of Charleston and the surrounding campus community, during these unprecedented times.
Earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended spring competition, as well as fall competition for more than 350 student-athletes at the College of Charleston. The school was determined to join together and support a common cause. The campaign kicks off by highlighting fall sports (men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country) then will add later winter and spring sports. Additional community engagement initiatives will be part of the campaign.
Cougar Relief Fund
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic the athletics department has taken proactive and on-going measures to make significant changes to its overall budget and prevent long-term negative impacts.
The Cougar Relief Fund was designed to lessen the severity of the impact COVID-19 has presented to student-athletes, facilities and fans. The money raised from this initiative through the Charleston Athletic Fund (CAF) maintains the high caliber experience expected by its students along with additional support for College of Charleston student-athletes.
For more information, please contact the CAF by phone at: (843)953-8255 or e-mail at: athleticfund@cofc.edu
Cougar Fan Cutouts
Fans can purchase cutouts that will be placed inside the TD Arena for all College of Charleston men’s and women’s basketball home games during the 2020-21 season. This initiative will enhance the overall atmosphere and visual presence inside TD Arena (which will be at a 30 percent capacity).
Proceeds from the sale of Cougar Fan Cutouts will go directly to College of Charleston Athletics to support student-athletes and will help fill the funding gap created by COVID-19. Cougar Fan Cutouts can be purchased and made for anyone in the family including kids, grandchildren, pets and more.