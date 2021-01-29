Cougars announce 2021 beach volleyball schedule

The College of Charleston beach volleyball program will face a rigorous 2021 schedule featuring a pair of home tournaments and several perennial nationally-ranked programs, announced head coach Jason Kepner.
“After a shortened season last year, I know how excited this group is to get back out on the sand,” said Kepner. “We have a great schedule and will have the opportunity to play some high-level competition as we travel up and down the east coast. We will also get to host two tournaments at our home facility in Mount Pleasant, Creekside Tennis and Swim Club. The CCSA is one of, if not the best, conference in the country and I feel like this schedule will help prepare us for the CCSA Championships in late April.”
The Cougars will open the 2021 season on February 26 and 27 at the UNF Beach Invitational where they will face Mercer, Erskine, Palm Beach Atlantic and host North Florida.
A trip to Conway the following weekend features matchups with South Carolina, UNCW, Stetson and Coastal Carolina, before the Cougars return to Jacksonville, Fla. for the UNF Beach Spring Fling on March 13 and 14.
Charleston is scheduled for six matches at the UNF Beach Spring Fling including matchups with Eckerd, Texas A&M – Kingsville, North Alabama, Eastern Kentucky, Saint Leo and host North Florida.
Coach Kepner and the Cougars return home to host the CofC Invitational at the Creekside Tennis and Swim Club on March 20 and 21, a tournament which will welcome UNCW, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville to the Lowcountry.
Following a journey to Wilmington, N.C. to take on UNCW and Coastal Carolina on March 27 and 28, the Cougars will host Georgia State, Stetson and Tusculum at the CofC Beach Classic on April 3 and 4 at the Creekside Tennis and Swim Club.
The Cougars’ final weekend of the regular season will feature a trip up I-26 to take on South Carolina, Erskine and UNCW at the Palmetto Invitational on April 16 and 17 in Columbia, S.C.
The 2021 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championship will be held on April 23-25 at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex in Huntsville, Ala. All 14 league teams will be in attendance and compete in pool play with the semifinals and final matches played on Saturday and Sunday.
Additional game day policies, procedures and safety measures instituted for sporting events at Creekside Tennis and Swim Club will be consistent with guidance from local, state, federal, College of Charleston and Creekside officials. Those policies and procedures for spring sports will be presented in full at a later date. At this time, no fans will be permitted to attend either the CofC Invitational and CofC Beach Classic.