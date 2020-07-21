College of Charleston planning on fall sports

College of Charleston has released a statement assuring its commitment to playing the fall sports season this year.
The acknowledgment is in line with the Colonial Athletic Association's plan to operate under what it's called an extreme flexibility model.
"College of Charleston athletics stands in firm agreement with the Colonial Athletic Association and fully supports its commitment to the league’s Extreme Flexibility Model," the school said. "These are unprecedented times for us all, and these decisions must take all factors and variables into account. At this time, the College and our athletics department intend to proceed as planned with our purposed fall sports schedules until directed otherwise by local, state and national leaders, both in government and within the NCAA."
The Colonial Athletic Association Board of Directors released the following statement in regard to participation in fall sports by member institutions during the 2020 season.
“The institutions of the Colonial Athletic Association recognize that we compete in a conference made up of ten distinctive institutions that are located in eight states," the league said. "As one conference, we share a commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, campuses, and communities. As we each navigate this pandemic, we recognize that each of our ten members must rely on local and state guidance, as well as medical expertise that may result in different decisions and different timelines for each institution. Therefore, we support each other and the unique circumstances of each of our campuses and communities to make decisions that are best for them. We do so as ten institutions aligned as one conference.”