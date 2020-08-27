Citadel's Campbell on Punter of the Year watch list

The Citadel junior punter Matt Campbell has been named to the 2020 FCS Preseason Punter of the Year Award watch list by the Augusta Sports Council. The award honors the nation's top collegiate punter in the FCS.
The 22 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of FCS punters. The 2020 watch list was compiled based on the 2019 FCS Punter of the Year watch list, the 2019 All-Conference teams, the 2019 All-American Teams and the 2020 pre-season All-Conference Teams.
The two-time first-team all-conference selection is averaging 44.3 yards per punt on 86 career punts. He averaged 44.4 yards on 51 punts as a freshman, and followed it up by averaging 44.1 yards on 35 punts a season ago. His two seasons have him ranked second and third on the school's single-season list for punting average.
Campbell has kicked 26 punts over 50 yards, with 35 of them downed inside the 20-yard line. He kicked a career-long 68-yarder at Alabama, and has also kicked a 67-yarder against Elon.
The FCS Punter of the Year Award winner will be voted on by the FCS Punter of the Year Award/Ray Guy Award Committee and will be announced after regular season play commences (subject to change based on current COVID-19 updates and decision making by the NCAA and other organizing bodies).
For more information on The Citadel football, follow @citadelfootball on twitter or visit CitadelSports.com.