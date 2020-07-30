Citadel football standouts earn All-American honors

The Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks III and B-Back Alex Ramsey were named Preseason First-Team All-Americans by Phil Steele Magazine, the publication announced.
The honor is the third of the preseason for Eubanks as he was also a Preseason First-Team All-America selection by Athlon Sports, and a Preseason Third-Team All-American by HERO Sports. Ramsey is earning his second honor after being tabbed a Preseason Third-Team All-American all-purpose back by HERO Sports.
Eubanks, the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Buck Buchanan Award finalist, finished last season with 112 tackles, 63 solo, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 11 quarterback hurries.
He became the first Bulldog to eclipse 100 tackles since Kailik Williams in 2016 and his tackle total is the highest since Travis Stephens (144) and Denny Haywood (134) in 2000.
Eubanks recorded double-digit tackles in six of the 12 games this season, including three of the last four games. He posted a season-high 13 tackles and three quarterback hurries against Elon. He recorded 10 solo tackles and forced a fumble on a sack against Samford.
Ramsey came to the Lowcountry after putting together an All-American season at VMI. Last season, Ramsey rushed for 1,326 and 22 touchdowns on his way to be named a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press, STATS and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).
The 2019 Walter Payton Award finalist posted six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 207 yards against Wofford. Two weeks later, Ramsey rushed for six touchdowns in an overtime victory against Samford.
Eubanks and Ramsey are just two of the 13 Bulldogs named to the preseason teams by the magazine.
The Bulldogs had five players selected to the first team in Ramsey, wide receiver Raleigh Webb, Eubanks, defensive back Chris Beverly and punter Matt Campbell.
The second team featured quarterback Brandon Rainey, offensive lineman Haden Haas, defensive lineman Dalton Owens, linebacker Marquise Blount and defensive back Sean-Thomas Faulkner.
Offensive lineman Johnathan Toole, defensive lineman Dewey Greene IV and defensive back Destin Mack were named to the third team.