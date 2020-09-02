Citadel football lands three on preseason All-America team

The Citadel had three players selected to the STATS Perform Preseason All-America Teams released on Wednesday. Linebacker Willie Eubanks III and running back Alex Ramsey were named to the first team, while quarterback Brandon Rainey was tabbed a third-team selection as an all-purpose back.
The honor is the fourth of the preseason for Eubanks as he was also a Preseason First-Team All-America selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Magazine, and a Preseason Third-Team All-American by HERO Sports.
Eubanks, the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Buck Buchanan Award finalist, finished last season with 112 tackles, 63 solo, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 11 quarterback hurries.
He became the first Bulldog to eclipse 100 tackles since Kailik Williams in 2016 and his tackle total is the highest since Travis Stephens (144) and Denny Haywood (134) in 2000.
Eubanks recorded double-digit tackles in six of the 12 games this season, including three of the last four games. He posted a season-high 13 tackles and three quarterback hurries against Elon. He recorded 10 solo tackles and forced a fumble on a sack against Samford.
Ramsey was also tabbed a Preseason First-Team All-American by Phil Steele Magazine and a Preseason Third-Team All-American by HERO Sports.
Ramsey came to the Lowcountry after putting together an All-American season at VMI. Last season, Ramsey rushed for 1,326 and 22 touchdowns on his way to be named a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press, STATS and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).
The 2019 Walter Payton Award finalist posted six 100-yard performances, including a career-high 207 yards against Wofford. Two weeks later, Ramsey rushed for six touchdowns in an overtime victory against Samford.
Rainey was named a Preseason First-Team All-American by HERO Sports.
Rainey enters his final season after putting together one of the best seasons by a quarterback in school history. He accounted for a school-record 30 touchdowns and became just the second signal caller in school history to rush for and throw for at least 10 touchdowns in the same season.
He finished the year by rushing for 900 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 13 touchdown passes tied for the seventh most in a single season, and are the most since the 2008 season. Rainey is also the first quarterback to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season since Bart Blanchard in 2008.
Rainey rushed for a touchdown in nine of the 11 games played, including three rushing touchdowns against Elon, Samford and VMI. He also threw for a touchdown in nine games, including throwing two touchdown passes against Samford and Chattanooga. All in all, Rainey ran for and threw for a touchdown in eight games during the season.