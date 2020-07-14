Citadel baseball adds four grad transfers

The Citadel head baseball coach Tony Skole announced the addition of graduate transfers Logan Barker, Zack Jones, Jacob Pilarski and Logan Taplett.
"To say the last 130 days have been different and presented some challenges is an understatement,” said Skole. “I am extremely proud of Coach (Blake) Cooper and Coach (Zach) Lucas because they have not taken a day off during this time. Recruiting has taken on a different identity during COVID19, but our staff adjusted and has kept our momentum moving in the right direction.
"The make-up of this group is off the charts. All four of these players have already had extremely successful careers, but when talking to their former coaches, these guys were the leaders on their respective teams. When you hear their former coaches speak with such high reverence and admiration about these kids, it makes me eager to coach them and to welcome them to Citadel Baseball. I have no reservations that these four graduate transfers will make an immediate impact.”
Barker, a right-handed pitcher, joins the Bulldogs after spending the previous three years at Liberty. This past season, he appeared in two games, allowing just one hit over 2.2 innings.
As a sophomore, Barker went 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA in 17 appearances. He tossed 33 innings, striking out 31. He tossed five innings of relief to earn the win over Stetson to help the Flames reach the championship game of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.
Jones, a right-handed pitcher, joins the Bulldogs after putting together an All-American career at Rockford University. He appeared in four games, three starts, during the shortened 2020 season and went 2-0 with a 0.78 ERA. He allowed just two earned runs and nine hits through 23.0 innings. He struck out 36, including 16 over 7.0 innings against Bluffton.
Jones was an Honorable Mention All-American following the 2019 season. He was selected as the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year after going 5-1 with a 1.68 ERA. He gave up just 12 earned runs and struck out 85 over 64.1 innings. As a sophomore, Jones went 7-1 with a 2.67 ERA.
Pilarski, a right-handed pitcher, comes to the Lowcountry after earning All-America honors at Virginia Wesleyan University. In the shortened 2020 season, he went 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA in four starts. He struck out 33 over 21.1 innings.
The 2019 season saw Pilarski go 9-3 with a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 15 appearances. He struck out 83 over 91.0 innings. He also hit .331 with six doubles, a triple and four home runs.
Pilarski’s best season came in 2018 when he was named a D3Baseball.com Third-Team All-American after going 11-0 with a 2.05 ERA. He added 80 strikeouts in 92.0 innings in breaking the school record for wins in a season. As a hitter, Pilarski hit .308 with 16 extra-base hits.
Taplett, a catcher, is no stranger to the Southern Conference after spending the previous four years at Furman. In a shortened 2020 season, Taplett started all 17 games and was hitting .220 with a pair of doubles and 10 RBIs.
He started 56 games during his junior season, hitting .269 with six home runs and a team-leading 39 RBIs. Taplett hit .273 and drove in 19 runs in 45 games as a sophomore.
"Recruiting never stops in college athletics. You always have to have your eyes set on the future and we have been able to continue to solidify our future by securing commitments from some outstanding young players still in high school. But while always looking into the future, it was important for us to strengthen this year's roster. Even though we got off to one of the best starts in school history, it was evident we had some specific needs to fill and I am certain that we did just that. These four young men, along with our incoming freshmen class, have us extremely enthusiastic about the 2021 season. The Dogs are on the Rise."