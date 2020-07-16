Chris Singleton: the inspiration, the activist, the author

Chris Singleton could see it in the wondering eyes of the children. They didn’t understand. And, really, they shouldn’t have to. Not at their age.
Singleton’s story is one of triumph. He’s traveled the country telling it, hosted by some the most successful franchises in sports and business. It’s also marred in misguided hatred and unthinkable violence. He’d cringe in small classrooms recalling the graphic memories in front of elementary school children.
“I felt weird, like I was stealing their innocence,” Singleton said. “I wanted to connect. How do I keep the same message, though, without having to tell every kid what happened to my mom? I had to come up with a different way.”
Singleton released the children’s book “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor” on June 17, the five-year anniversary of the night his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, and eight others were shot and killed by a 21-year-old white supremacist inside Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
The 32-page story, Singleton’s first published work, is a celebration of diversity and acceptance. It’s lined with bright illustrations and thoughtful discussion questions aimed against bullying. It has a near perfect rating on Amazon, where it’s been ranked as one of the site’s top 50 books in several different children’s categories.
“Just thinking about the idea of writing a children’s book was kind of scary at first,” Singleton said. “I’m not a writer by any means. But I do like stories. I love writing down quotes, personal development stuff, notes and things like that. I journal a little bit. I love speaking. And I have a story to tell. So all of that intertwined into this.”
Singleton wrote the story. It was edited in California. The illustrator was contracted from Vietnam. The book was published in Ohio. All within less than a year.
Singleton’s publisher warned him during the accelerated timeline that there was a chance they might miss the June 17 target for release. Singleton refused to accept any other date.
“It had to be that date. That meant so much to me. We had to get it done,” he said. “The timing actually ended up begin perfect with every thing going on (socially) in the world right now. But it always had to be that date.”
Singleton was 18 years old when his mother was murdered. The former Goose Creek High School baseball standout was just weeks removed from his freshman season at Charleston Southern. He was the only freshman starter on the team, a promising athlete in the outfield with quick hands and surprising power at the plate, who would eventually be drafted by the Chicago Cubs.
He often joined his mother at bible study on Wednesday nights during the offseason. He had a summer ball game the night she was killed — the only Wednesday game his team played that season.
Singleton spoke publicly in the hours following the shooting. On a baseball field, surrounded by teammates and coaches, family and friends, he pulled together a community in grave risk of division by assuring that “love was stronger than hate.”
Singleton has been persistent in the same message since then, while blossoming into a sought-after inspirational speaker and the director of community outreach for the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team.
“My mission has always been about unity and loving your neighbor,” Singleton said. “This book is another way I can deliver that message.
“Bullying destroys kids. I’ve seen that firsthand in these schools that I visit. This book has a multicultural theme that I think is important for that age. If my mother’s killer would’ve received this message as a young person, maybe my mom would still be here.”
“Different” follows the story of Obinna, a young boy who struggles initially with the cultural transition from his native home in Nigeria to his new school in Charleston. Many of the characters are based on real people or situations. Singleton had a childhood friend named Obinna.
“I had to call him and make sure it was OK that we used his name,” Singleton said with a laugh.
Obinna finds encouragement from a teacher, Mrs. Sharonda, who mirrors Singleton’s mother, a high school speech pathologist and track coach.
“I’m basically doing this as a gift to my mom,” Singleton said. “When I saw the illustrations and how much it looked like her, it felt like this was all really happening. I loved it.”
Singleton just turned 24 years old earlier this month. His name hangs on the field house at Charleston Southern — the Singleton Baseball Complex, which houses the Sharonda Coleman-Singleton Enrichment Center. He’s married his high school sweetheart, Mariana. They have a 2-year-old son, Chris Jr., that they call C.J. and they still look after Singleton's younger siblings Camryn and Caleb, the latter of which lives with them fulltime.
Singleton is continuously offered opportunities to be a part of different projects, one of which wants to turn his book into a play. He thinks that sounds cool. Not every opportunity is right for him though. There’s a certain sense, an energy, he uses to feel out what is and what isn’t. This book unexpectedly was, so much so that instead of next writing a full book as he once planned, he’s now thinking of a second children’s book.
“God has opened up so many incredible doors for me. It’s my obligation and my duty to serve him and serve people the best I can,” Singleton said. “Whatever way that is."
Singleton often employs the hashtag #CantLetMomsDown on social media. The teacher's son overcame tragedy and became an inspiration, then an activist, now a published author.
"I think she'd be proud of this book," he said. "I know she is."