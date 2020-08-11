Charleston tennis star Anastopoulo inducted into SC Hall of Fame

Longtime Charleston tennis standout Arthur Anastopoulo is among the 2020 inductees into the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame.
Anastopoulo is joined by Paul Pittman of Florence in the 2020 South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame class.
The inductees would typically be celebrated at the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame Banquet, which was originally scheduled this year for early November. The event has been canceled this year, so Anastopoulo and Pittman will be considered 2020 inductees, but not formally inducted until 2021.
“We are very lucky to have the opportunity to celebrate our past champions and leaders through the South Carolina Tennis Patrons Foundation," United State Tennis Association South Carolina executive director Jennifer Gregg said. "Paul and Arthur are great examples of ambassadors for tennis, for our organization and for the state of South Carolina."
Anastopoulo grew up in Charleston and comes from a tennis playing family. He began playing tennis at 11 at the public “Jack Adams” Congress Street tennis courts where he was influenced and mentored by Hall of Fame inductees Pat and Jack Adams.
As a junior player, Anastopoulo won the City of Charleston singles and doubles championships in every junior age division, and by 15 years of age won the City of Charleston Adult Championship.
Anastopoulo's passion for tennis started when he won the 14-and-under singles championship at the Palmetto Championships in Belton, where he later captured five more titles.
With a four-year record of 58-0 in regular season matches for Middleton High he also won the state high school singles and doubles titles. As the top junior in South Carolina he represented both South Carolina and the Southern Section on Junior Davis Cup teams. Anastopoulo was ranked as high as No. 10 in the nation as a junior player.
After receiving over 100 tennis scholarship offers from colleges across the country, Anastopoulo chose the University of South Carolina where he became one of the school’s most accomplished players.
Arthur earned NCAA Division I All-American in doubles along with Chris Mayotte by reaching the NCAA quarterfinals. As a senior he was named the South Region Collegiate Player of the Year in singles and qualified for the NCAA. He played in three NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, and was ranked as high as number six in singles and number two in doubles in NCAA division I tennis.
While in college, he played many USTA tournaments and was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 21-and-under division. Anastopoulo lettered all four years at Carolina, was named team MVP, team captain, and played number one singles and doubles.
Anastopoulo turned professional in June 1980 playing as an ATP professional. As the No. 1 player representing Greece and participating on their Davis Cup team, Anastopoulo competed in the US Open, French Open, and Italian Open. While a touring tennis professional, Anastopoulo won eight professional titles and was world ranked in singles and doubles.
Returning to South Carolina in 1984, he became the Head Pro for the City of Charleston. He worked for the City of Charleston in this position for 14 years coaching a number of the state’s top ranked junior players, thousands of inner-city youth, wheelchair, and mentally challenged players.
Anastopoulo was active in the South Carolina Professional Tennis Association, coached at the state All-Star and Player Development camps and was named USTA-SC and state USPTA Pro of the Year. He has been certified by both USPTA and PTR as a Certified Teaching Professional for over 30 years. Anastopoulo accepted the position of Director of Tennis for the city of Macon in 1997, where he brought his expertise to junior programming and summer camps by exposing over 80 children weekly to tennis.
Since 2010, Arthur has served as the Director of Tennis at Portofino Island Resort and Spa Pensacola Beach, Florida. Anastopoulo has been honored with the key to the city of Charleston, and chosen as one of the top 25 tennis directors in the nation by Reebok.
Pittman is one of Florence’s, South Carolina’s and the Southern Section’s top volunteers and administrators who has made significant contributions to the game at the local, state, sectional and national levels. He played USTA Adult League tennis for 20 years and served as a team captain for 15 years. Paul played on teams that won state and sectional titles in Men’s, Senior Men’s and Mixed Doubles. He was a USTA Certified Official from 2009 to 2015.