Charleston, Dorchester athletics on hold again

The Charleston County School District has suspended all summer athletic activities for at least the next three weeks amidst the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The suspension becomes effective on Thursday. It mirrors a similar suspension of in-person student summer academic programs by CCSD. Both will last until at least July 20.
The district says the suspensions are not a result of an increase in COVID-19 among student-athletes, but more in response to the increase in the larger community.
"This action is a response to the increase in COVID cases in Charleston County," CCSD athletic director Bob Olson said. "We are very proud of the protocols that our high schools and coaches have put in place to keep our student athletes safe during the conditioning practices, but we are part of the larger community and felt this was a necessary response to help slow down the spread."
Several school districts, ranging statewide from the Lowcountry to the Upstate, have already suspended or delayed their summer athletic activities in the past week. Charleston County School District was the first in the surrounding Charleston area to halt activities. Dorchester District 2 followed suit later the same day.
The spring sports season was cut short and the summer season was put on hold in April. The S.C. High School League issued guidelines for a return to play in late May that outlined specific safety measures into a three-phase approach. Individual school districts were given the autonomy to determine when the first phase could begin in their area.
Charleston County began voluntary workouts last Monday. The league upgraded the recommended guidelines to mandated rules four days later.
Charleston County students and coaches were offered free COVID-19 testing ahead of the start of workouts and have been required to wear masks, not to share equipment and maintain social distancing, among other other rules, during what's been limited to mostly conditioning for most teams.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said last week that he has discussed with DHEC the possibility of an incremental move forward in its three-phased approach toward returning to play. The current first phase restricts any kind of direct interaction and the sharing of balls and equipment.
The league has discussed the possibility of moving into what it’s calling Phase 1.5, a step that blends the guidelines between the first and second phases and would allow equipment like helmets to be used and balls to be shared within groups of less than 10.
Singleton said the league has no definite target date to move forward and no deadline in mind to proceed with or cancel the fall season, calling it a “moving target.” He also said that waivers for student-athletes to participate are not actively being considered by the league, though many individual school districts including Charleston County have already required them.
“What occurs away from these workouts is probably more important than what occurs in these workouts,” Singleton said last week. He added that he was “very concerned” that fall sports might be in jeopardy, explaining that “if changes don’t come into place, it’s going to be very hard to put any of our fall sports seasons together.”