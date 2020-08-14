Charleston County announces restart date for high school sports

Student-athletes who compete in high school athletic programs in Charleston County School District will be able to return to campus on Monday, August 17, 2020 to resume non-contact workouts and conditioning.
District student-athletes participated in non-contact drills with their teammates on campus, for a week in late June, before a decision was made to suspend due to an extremely high spread of COVID-19 in the community.
With a continued downward trend over the past few weeks in new COVID-19 cases in Charleston County, school district leaders are allowing high school sports to resume.
“We want to be clear that precautions are in place at every one of our schools to create the safest atmosphere possible for our student-athletes and coaches,” said Charleston County School District athletic director Bob Olson. “We are cautiously optimistic we will able to keep our student-athletes on campus as long as the guidelines are followed and the community does their part to help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Olson added Charleston County high schools will continue to follow the South Carolina High School League’s guidance and decisions regarding the scheduling of games and competitive events.