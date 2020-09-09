Charleston Battery to host fans at Patriots Point

The Charleston Battery announced on Tuesday that all remaining home matches at Patriots Point for the 2020 season will be open to the public beginning with Friday's 7:30 p.m. game against Tampa Bay Rowdies on Sept. 11. It marks the first live professional sporting event open to the public in the Charleston area since the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
Highlights
• Stadium capacity and ticket availability will be determined on a match-by-match basis with 250 tickets available (10% capacity) for Friday's match.
• Fans will be spaced out in the stands according to social distancing guidelines and face masks will be required in the stadium.
• Tickets sales for remaining matches will be announced the week of each match.
Stadium capacity and ticket availability will be determined on a match-by-match basis. Friday’s match will be open to a maximum of 250 ticketed attendees, less than 10% of the stadium’s capacity, in accordance with state and local guidelines to allow for safe attendance by all fans.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Battery Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Community Engagement, Scott Krenitski. “With 250 fans in the stadium, while fewer than we hoped for our inaugural season in our new home at Patriots Point, we know the players will feel the extra energy with fans cheering from the stands.”
“We wanted to make sure that we could allow fans back into the stadium as safely as possible while still providing an enjoyable live-sports experience,” Krenitski added.
For the match on September 11, fans can purchase tickets at various seating levels by visiting tickets.charlestonbattery.com. After all 250 tickets are sold, seat locations will then be assigned in order to maintain a safe social distance between parties throughout the stadium. Additional policies and protocols for the remaining home matches include:
• Fans will have their temperature checked upon entry
• Masks must be worn at all times throughout the stadium
• Limited beverage concessions will be available for purchase at the September 11 match
• Food will not be available for Friday's match, but fans are permitted to bring outside food into the stadium in a clear bag
Fans who are unable to purchase tickets for the September 11 match are encouraged to sign up for the Charleston Battery fan newsletter where ticket sales for the remaining 2 home matches will be announced first. Sign up by visiting charlestonbattery.com/newsletter.
Direct Link for Ticket Purchases: https://tickets.charlestonbattery.com/ordertickets.asp?p=124
For additional information or inquiries, please contact peter@charlestonbattery.com.