Charity golf tournament to benefit mental health organization

The conversation surrounding mental health has amplified over the last year due to the pandemic’s effect on anxiety and depression. On Feb. 17, Trident Medical Center’s Lowcountry Transitions is hosting a charity golf tournament to benefit Mental Health Heroes at Dunes West Golf and River Club.
“Especially now, we should all be concerned about people’s mental health during this horrific year we’ve all lived through,” said Mark Hood, the community liaison at Lowcountry Transitions and an organizer of the tournament.
Mental Health Heroes is a nonprofit organization that supports Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center by providing mental health resources to the community. Mental Health Heroes meets the needs of clients who are unable to pay for medication, transportation, clothing or other resources needed to keep up with daily life.
“These are the kind of people who are on the fringe and want to get better and they can’t afford it,” said Hood, who is also a board member for Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center. “This is kind of a fall back fail-safe for the individuals that really need it.”
The unpaid, volunteer board members review each Mental Health Heroes request individually to allocate funds to meet the individual’s needs. Since there are no administrative costs, all donations to Mental Health Heroes go straight to the cause.
The majority of funds raised at the golf tournament will go to Mental Health Heroes. Registration is still open for players and sponsors. A team of four is a $500 donation. Hole sponsorships are $500 with the opportunity to display marketing materials at Dunes West prior to the event. The tournament begins with a flight time at 9:30 a.m. with prizes including a hole-in-one Toyota vehicle prize, and longest drive and longest putt challenges.
“This is a way that everyone can help to give back to the community to keep it a stronger place,” said Hood.
Typically, Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center hosts an annual conference that fundraises for Mental Health Heroes, but the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Hood and colleagues, David Diana, Deborah Greig and Jeffrey Cluver, decided a golf tournament would get the community involved, even if the funds raised don’t fully supplement the conference. Since golf courses have remained opened throughout the pandemic, it provides a safe way to host a charity event.
Hood said Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center is progressive in treatment methods for mental illnesses and it is recognized across the state for the work that is done.
“They’re doing a lot of things in the community that other boards and other mental health centers have started to implement,” Hood said.
For example, Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center developed mobile crisis teams who work alongside first responders for psychiatric emergencies. Counselors arrive at the scene of a crisis to provide de-escalating techniques and find placement for the individual. Other mental health centers across the state are following suit and providing a similar resource.
Alongside raising funds for Mental Health Heroes, another goal of the tournament is to bring awareness to the organization.
“A lot of people don’t even know about Mental Health Heroes … but they do an incredible amount of work for the people that need the most help,” Hood said.
For those interested in registering a team or sponsoring a hole, go to https://www.mhheroes.com/golf/.