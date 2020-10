Pictured on the back row (from left) are Coach Gabriela Acosta, Lucia Wiley, Riley Jenkins, Sadie Bailey, Cate Tunesi, Mattie Vermette, Tatum Leach, Sarah Brooks Thompson and Cliffie Manuel. Pictured on the front row (from left) are Olivia Terry, Eloise Bova, Amanda Jones, Rennie Miles, Lizzie Hamlin, Hannah Rosato, Bo Rosato and Mary Nell Miller. Not pictured are Amelia Miller and Assistant Coach David Tunesi.