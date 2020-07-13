Bishops' Antonelli named Best of Prep Sports Basketball Player of the Year

Patrick Antonelli’s basketball jersey had to be altered his freshman season at Bishop England because shorter than 5 feet and less than 100 pounds didn’t fill the typical high school sizes.
That story has been told though. Here’s one that hasn’t.
That same scrawny freshman ended up earning a college scholarship as an all-state senior this spring. The current health crisis narrowed the possibilities for a signing celebration that high school signees commonly enjoy.
So Debbie and Frank Antonelli began putting together ideas to host their own sort of signing ceremony in celebration of their youngest son. They ordered t-shirts for all his friends and made catering plans. Antonelli had just one request of his own.
“We talked about different things we could do,” Debbie said. “And the first thing that Patrick came up with is, ‘Mom, what about Aidan?’”
Antonelli’s teammate Aidan McCool is headed to Maryland. He too missed out on any sort of signing ceremony at school. So the Antonelli’s, per their son’s request, made plans to include McCool. And when the signing day of their own finally came for the Bishops’ standout pair, the two signed together, side by side in the Antonelli’s driveway with friends and family scattered throughout the front yard.
“It was perfect,” McCool said. “My point guard threw me one last assist.”
Antonelli has been named the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Boys Basketball Player of the Year, an honor presented this year by the Moultrie News and the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The Emory & Henry signee averaged 14 points, six assists and four steals per game this winter as Bishop England enjoyed one of its best runs in decades.
Antonelli earned North-South all-star honors leading the team in field goal shooting from both inside and outside the three-point line and adjusted field goal percentage. The Bishops spent most of the year ranked as one of the state’s 10 best teams, winning their first 20 games and finishing in the state quarterfinals.
“His understanding of the game is so much further along than most players at the high school level,” Bishop England coach Bryan Grevey said. “He’s purely pass-first. He likes to get other guys involved. But when he has to score, look out.”
The Moultrie News established the Best of Prep Sports Awards two years ago as a way to further celebrate the top athletes of East Cooper and its surrounding areas.
The current health crisis and social distancing concerns have forced the paper to change how it presented this year’s honorees. There will not be an event, no dinner party, no emcees and guest speakers as in years past.
Instead, with the help of the Charleston Gaillard Center, each winner will be featured in the paper with their own question-and-answer exit interview. Each athlete has been given seven questions and the freedom to express their thoughts and reflect on their seasons as they see fit.
The Moultrie News staff, fellow media and area coaches have selected one athlete to be featured from each of the 12 sports that were completed this school year. Athletes from Academic Magnet, Ashley Hall, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando were all considered.
Interviews have been edited for clarity.
Q. How valuable have high school sports been to your personal development, and are they to the development of the community’s youth?
A. High school sports have been a huge part of my personal development. Sports have allowed me to make life-long friends, and learn valuable lessons about winning and losing and hard work. Youth sports are important because we learn to be good teammates, sacrifice for the good of the team, and compete to do your best. It also teaches us to create goals and strive to accomplish no matter the odds.
Q. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned through competing as a high school athlete?
A. The greatest lesson I have learned through competing as a high school athlete is there will be ups and downs but those that work the hardest and push through are going to be the players who come out on top and learn how to handle adversity.
Q. What is the strongest attributing factor to your success as a high school athlete?
A. The strongest factors to my success as a high school athlete were my family, coaches and teammates. Without them, I would not have learned to lead and fight and win.
Q. What has been the toughest challenge of your high school athletic career?
A. The toughest challenge of my high school athletic career has been overcoming my size. When I entered Bishop England as a freshman I was 4-foot-11 and 90 pounds. I slowly grew and gained weight over the last 4 years. I never let it hold me down. I just realized that I had to play the game different than others and it allowed me to work on creative shot making and ball-handling.
Q. What are your favorite memories from your high school athletic career?
A. My favorite memories of my high school athletic career are winning the Orangeburg Sweet 16 Championship and winning the Region at Manning High School my senior year. It was a great moment for everyone on our team and winning the region was one of the best nights of my life.
Q. If you could replay one moment of your high school athletic career, what would it be, and why?
A. If I could replay one moment of my high school athletic career it would be the third round playoff game against Wade Hampton. We were upset that game on our home court, and it still bothers me to this day we did not win that game. However, I believe if we played that game over we would win.
Q. What advice would you give to the youth that aspire to one day be in your position?
A. The advice I would give to the youth that aspire to be in my position is that you need to work hard, be confident in your abilities, and have fun. There is no better feeling than seeing the work you put in when nobody was watching pay off when it matters most during a game.