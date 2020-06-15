Bishop England's Woods named Best of Prep Sports Tennis Player of the Year

There was a 12-year-old on Bishop England’s 2015 state championship girls tennis team.
Lily Woods was small with bright blonde hair and dotted with freckles. She didn’t often say much, still just a shy seventh-grader. She was just happy to be there, really.
Her serve was mightier than her age might indicate, though, and she had a graceful bounce to her that resembled something of a basketball player.
There was a 16-year-old on Bishop England’s 2019 state championship girls tennis team.
Woods is still slight of size, maybe, but plays far more intimidating with a powerful swing and advanced athleticism. She moves like a point guard, because in the winter she is that for the Bishops' top-ranked basketball team.
She’s the point person of the Bishop England tennis team too, the clear No. 1, not only of the Bishops but now the entire state.
“She has developed her game throughout the years of play,” Bishop England coach Kristin Fleming Arnold said. “But she has also gained confidence, leadership and dependability.”
Woods has been selected as the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Girls Tennis Player of the Year, an honor presented this year by the Moultrie News and the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The Wofford commit won her sixth and seventh high school state championships this fall, leading Bishop England to its ninth-straight team title before winning the singles state crown nine days later.
Bishop England was unbeaten this season, and last season too. Woods has also been perfect, posting an unblemished 27-0 record this fall.
She won her match in the Class AAA state championship in straight sets. She didn’t drop a set in her singles championship match either, losing just three games total through the five-match tournament of the top players in AAA, AA and A.
Woods, a rising senior, has collected seven state championships, winning five team titles in tennis, one singles championship and another ring in basketball.
Fleming Arnold knows champions as well as anyone. She's been a part of 16 state titles, four as a player and 12 as a coach. What’s separated Woods from other champions, Fleming Arnold said, is her rapid development as the leader of elite players and teams. Woods was slotted as the Bishops' No. 1 singles player by her freshman season. She has an opportunity to finish her high school career as a 10-time state champion if all goes well her senior year.
“Junior tennis is all about you versus your opponent. High school tennis is your team versus a team,” Fleming Arnold said. “The match is made of seven lines. I tell the girls every match, ‘We need to win four to be successful.’” Lily has embraced that team format and leads to make sure everyone on the team is ready, focused and confident.”
The Moultrie News established the Best of Prep Sports Awards two years ago as a way to further celebrate the top athletes of East Cooper and its surrounding areas.
The current health crisis and social distancing concerns have forced the paper to change how it presented this year’s honorees. There will not be an event, no dinner party, no emcees and guest speakers as in years past.
Instead, with the help of the Gaillard, each winner will be featured in the paper with their own question-and-answer exit interview. Each athlete has been given seven questions and the freedom to express their thoughts and reflect on their seasons as they see fit.
The Moultrie News staff, fellow media and area coaches have selected one athlete to be featured from each of the 12 sports that were completed this school year. Athletes from Academic Magnet, Ashley Hall, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando were all considered.
Interviews have been edited for clarity.
Q. How valuable have high school sports been to your personal development, and are they to the development of the community’s youth?
A. Tennis is such an individual and lonely sport. You don’t have anyone to rely on and you need to be your own coach on the court. It is such a tough sport but the independence is why I love it so much! High school tennis is a completely different experience, you, of course, focus on your match and get your point but you have to be there for your teammates through it all. My high school tennis coach, Kristen Fleming Arnold, has been a huge role in my success and the success of the Bishops tennis program. None of it would be possible without her. I am also a member of the Bishops Varsity Basketball Team and that team has benefited my tennis in so many ways. I have learned how to play as a team member, my body has stayed injury-free, and I have grown as a smarter athlete.
Q. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned through competing as a high school athlete?
A. There are two main things I have learned from athletics. One is that there is absolutely no substitute for hard work. If you want to be the best as I do, you have to work harder than anyone else. You need to be the first in the gym or the court and the last off. It is not just on the court but in the classroom, the 5 a.m. workout you would much rather sleep through, and keeping the mental side of athletics especially in a sport like tennis. The second greatest lesson I have learned is to never settle. I have motivated myself by thinking that there is always someone working harder. I am one of the most competitive people you will ever meet and giving everything you have every second you are training has made me into the athlete I am today.
Q. What is the strongest attributing factor to your success as a high school athlete?
A. This is such an easy question for me, because not an ounce of my success would be possible without my parents. My mom is a physical therapist and she is the reason I have been injury-free for this long, she works behind the scenes but is a key role in my success. The person I owe all of it to is my dad, Rob Woods, he is a tennis pro here in Charleston and we have been training since I was old enough to hold a racquet. He always pushes me to be my best and has given everything to help me become the athlete and person I am today. Making him proud is what I strive for and work so hard for. One of our biggest dreams came true this week as I have committed to play tennis and further my education at Wofford College. We have both worked so hard and I can’t wait for the future.
Q. What has been the toughest challenge of your high school athletic career?
A. The challenge in my high school athletic career has been time. Being a two-sport athlete and managing grades takes a lot of work. I am definitely a perfectionist in everything I do. I want to be the best on the tennis court, basketball floor, and in the classroom. Some days it came to school all day, basketball workout after school to basketball practice, straight to tennis practice, and then up all night making sure my homework and grades stay high. Barely having enough time to close my eyes and then wake up and do it again. That seems like something most people would hate but I love the challenge and couldn’t imagine my life any other way.
Q. What are your favorite memories from your high school athletic career?
A. My favorite memories have been the success shared between my teammates and I. I have won seven state championships and every single one has this amazing feeling that all of the hard work has paid off and was worth it. It is such a rewarding feeling and makes me so motivated to go right back out on the court and work even harder to do it again.
Q. If you could replay one moment of your high school athletic career, what would it be, and why?
A. I would love to just replay every single second of my high school athletics but if I had to pick it would be between winning the basketball state championships in Colonial Life Arena and winning the Individual Tennis State Singles title as a junior. The best part and something I will have throughout my entire life is the relationships I have built through athletics. My teammates have become like family and the coaches I have had have made athletics better then you could ever imagine. I feel so supported in everything I do and it makes me work even harder so that I can make all of them proud.
Q. What advice would you give to the youth that aspires to one day be in your position?
A. The best advice I can give is you can never coast, there is always someone working harder than you. If you train with this mindset and you will do anything to be the best, there is nothing standing in the way of you creating your own success.