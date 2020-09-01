Bishop England's Hollister headed to Presbyterian

Bishop England senior pitcher Sean Hollister has committed to Presbyterian College.
Hollister had a breakout performance at the annual Palmetto Games showcase last week in Sumter. The 6-foot-4, 165-pound right-hander mowed through his only inning, retiring three batters on just 15 pitches, 11 of them strikes, with two strikeouts. He touched 89 mph and sat 86-87 most of the event. He finished with a late-breaking slider on a full count that froze a Clemson commit to end the frame.
Hollister entered the event ranked as a top-20 right-hander in the state's senior class. He left with the Golden Arm Award for his team's pitching staff, an all-star rotation of South Carolina, Clemson, College of Charleston and Citadel commits.
“Hollister threw one of the cleanest innings of the whole event,” Diamond Prospects’ evaluation of Hollister from the Palmetto Games said. “He has a pitcher’s frame… and room to grow into it.
“I think there is more in the tank for this young man.”
Hollister fell just two outs short of a no-hitter in his only start with Bishop England this spring. He threw six strikeouts through 6 ⅔ innings, the only hit a blooper that dropped in the shallow outfield. He was also 2-for-3 at the plate that night.
He won a state championship in a reserve role with Bishop England as a sophomore in 2018, allowing one hit through 1 ⅓ scoreless innings.
Hollister is the third Division I commit on the Bishops pitching staff for the upcoming spring season, following College of Charleston pledge Danny Brooks and Citadel-bound Chase Loggins.