Bishop England, Wando dominate region cross country meets

The recent performances by the Bishop England and Wando cross country teams at their respective region championship meets were about as dominant as they could be.
Both schools ran their way to boys and girls championships in recent days and now set their collective sights on competing for state championships. The state qualifiers will be run on Oct. 30.
In the region 8-AAA meet, Bishop England’s boys team captured the top four finishes individually and claimed five of the top 10 finishes. Leading the way was region champion Mark Richter with Hank Linder finishing as the runner-up.
Matthew Sawyer was third and Justin Hafner was fourth. Dominic Coffman finished ninth. All five runners earned all-region recognition. Bishop England’s sixth runner, Brenden Womble finished in 13th.
Bishop England’s girls team also put five runners in the top 10, led by Nora Brahim’s first-place run. Kimber Keene was fourth and Bo Rosato was fifth. Kayla Vroman finished sixth and Mary Wallace Rainero was eighth.
Zoe Eckrich was 12th and Scarlett Graves finished 15th.
Wando cruised to a pair of region 7-AAAAA championships. The boys team captured the top three finishes with Daniel Munoz winning medalist honors. Jake Liebert finished second and Sam Boyles was third.
Rounding out the scoring were Doug Carson in seventh and Jack Neville in eighth.
The Wando girls scored from third to seventh-place in their race and all five runners earned all-region honors.
Caroline London was the top finisher in third-place, followed by Zoe Carpenter in fourth. Sarah Cole finished fifth and Grace Davisson was sixth. Noel Mahon rounded out the scoring with a seventh-place finish.
Wando girls golf finishes second in AAAAA Lower State tournament
The Wando girls golf team qualified for the Class AAAAA state tournament by finishing second in the Lower State qualifier. Wando will compete in the state tournament on Oct. 26-27.
Nicole Whatley was Wando’s top finisher at the qualifier, shooting a 73 to finish fifth overall. Whatley was the region 7-AAAAA medalist and player of the year this fall.
Grace Lindsay shot 76 and Drew Dodd shot 77 at the qualifier. Marah Hanson shot 87 to round out the top four. Alice Li also participated in the qualifier but did not factor in team scoring.
Headed to the Class AAA state tournament are Oceanside Collegiate and Bishop England. Oceanside, the defending state champion, finished second at the Lower State qualifier behind Gilbert. Bishop England finished fourth.