Bishop England, Wando anxiously awaiting season openers this week

Rocco Adrian assessed the situation aloud to himself. The field, a practice field hidden in the shadows of the stadium, was more of a swamp on this cool night. One end zone would be useable. The other at least had a temporary goal post set up, even if it was propped with a hard lean to one side. The lines drawn on the grass were commendable considering the conditions. They lined off just enough space to form a narrow runway of a sideline that both teams would share beside each other.
“This will work,” Wando’s first-year head coach assured. “We love it.”
Wando and Bishop England scrimmaged last Friday in what felt like an appropriate final tune-up of an offseason littered with unusual hurdles. The neighbors and friendly rivals couldn’t use the Warriors’ stadium; a few last-minute touches were being added ahead of this week’s season opener. An auxiliary field beside it was already in use. They considered moving it to the Bishops’ stadium on Daniel Island. Never, though, did they consider canceling — the reps, this summer especially, are too important.
“We need all the live work that we can get,” said Adrian, whose Warriors scrimmaged Ashley Ridge earlier in the week. “We’re still dealing with a lot of different things, still trying to get into a routine. Every day we’re getting closer though. And out here, it feels like football season.”
Wando has had two head football coaches the past 20 years — Jimmy Noonan and Bob Hayes. Noonan resigned in February after 11 years to accept the head job at Georgetown. He was the one who hired Adrian as a defensive assistant five years ago; He and Hayes, also the Warriors’ longtime athletic director, who passed away in June, two months after Adrian was promoted to head coach.
Imagine succeeding your former boss at the largest high school in the state that’s just lost maybe the most well-known coach the school has ever had in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis.
“It’s been a tough summer for everyone,” Adrian said. “Thankfully, we have some really great kids around here that were ready to step up and help lead our football team forward.”
The Warriors return starting quarterback Braden Pritchard, now a senior, who passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Praden hit tight end Calder Garris on a 15-yard rope for the scrimmage’s first score. He also had a long pass to junior receiver Gabe Major that set up the Warriors in the Bishops’ red zone ahead of their second score.
“That stability and leadership has been a huge help for us especially with what we have going on,” Adrian said of Pritchard, who helped organize a few players-only pick-up games of touch football when high school sports were on hold this summer. Adrian said the Warriors offense will share similarities with years past with slight variances in terminology and play calling. “We’ve needed (Pritchard) to be that anchor. He has to be our leader. And he has.”
Junior running back Des Loring looks to be the next feature back in a Warriors offense that’s traditionally been powered by a strong running game. Loring scored three touchdowns against Bishop England. He’s known to be quick and shifty but his coaches say he’s added power this season that makes him more of a complete back.
“We’re hoping he can be that guy for us this season,” Adrian said. “He’s looked really good so far; fast, nice cuts and physical when he needed to be. We need him to be that for us this season.”
Adrian will call the defense this season. It’s an attacking group that forced several turnovers against the Bishops. A few spirited standouts lead the charge, including Terrell Miller and Colin Bryant at linebacker and Mack Gresham and Bryan Rodeheaver in the secondary.
“We like what we see so far,” Adrian said of his defense. “We have some really good seniors with playing experience. High energy, passionate guys. The kind of guys you love to coach.”
If Adrian is the newcomer, Bishop England coach John Cantey is by now, in his 13th season, the veteran of the area. Only his father, Jack, has won more games with the Bishops. He’s been around the Bishop England football program since he could walk, probably even sooner. He’s never, though, experienced an offseason anything like this summer. The unusual school schedules have made it difficult for the whole team to get on the field together. And when they do, very few practices have been in full pads or been able to finish without stoppages by weather or wet-bulb heat alerts.
“There’s no groove right now,” said Cantey, whose Bishops played for a region championship last season. “We obviously haven’t had that typical offseason so we’re really still learning our identity. Our guys are going to have to jump right into it and be ready to go.”
The Bishops do know what they have in starting quarterback Eddie Marinaro. The senior, a three-sport athlete, spent some time at quarterback as a sophomore, leading the team with more than 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. He shifted to receiver last season, scoring two touchdowns through five games while battling injuries.
Cantey would’ve preferred to fine tune his quarterback during seven-on-seven passing leagues that usually take place during the summer. Those were of course canceled this year which certainly set the Bishops offense back some. Marinaro’s natural play-making ability, Cantey said, will help offset some of what was lost. Marinaro showed some of that against Wando, scoring on a 25-yard designed keeper early and then breaking an 80-yard sprint down the sideline for a second score late.
“There are guys who just run the plays that are called and then there are guys who make plays. He is a playmaker,” Cantey said, who also mentioned the versatility of senior Sammy Gress as important for the early development of the Bishops offense this season. “If a play breaks down, our quarterback still gives us a chance. That will be important for us as we catch up as an offense.”
The Bishops should be able to run the ball with Marinaro’s versatility and the proven effectiveness of senior running back Michael Long. The stocky, powerful back put together more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He benches about 300 pounds, squats nearly 500 and power cleans 280. He showed it off against Wando, lowering his shoulder and plowing through one of the bigger defenses he’ll see this season.
“He’s an incredible worker, as driven as anyone we have,” Cantey said. “He’s one of the strongest athletes in the school and we know we can depend on him to run the ball and make positive plays for us.”
Long and Marinaro, among others, were both starters for the Bishops lacrosse team that was undefeated and a legitimate title contender last spring before the season was canceled. It was a shocking realization, Cantey said, especially for those seniors, of how quickly this can all be taken from them. There’s an added appreciation then, to be back playing in any fashion, even if it’s late September and you’re scrimmaging a neighbor on a soggy short field behind their stadium.
“A lot of these kids had the spring season taken from them. That’s really difficult for a high school athlete to accept and I think made them appreciate the chance to get back out here,” Cantey said. “So no, there is no rhythm yet. We’re still figuring it out day by day. Everyone is. But these guys are just happy to be back out here. I think we’re all just happy to line up and play a little bit of football.”
Bishop England will host Oceanside in its regular-season opener on Friday, while Wando will kick off its season at home against Cane Bay. Both are region games.