Bishop England, Oceanside win lawsuit against SC High School League

A Richland County judge has ruled in favor of Bishop England High School, Oceanside Collegiate Academy and other private and charter schools in their lawsuit against the S.C. High School League.
Judge Jocelyn Newman on Monday granted the plaintiff schools' request for a temporary injunction that will delay enforcement of new SCHSL rules regarding athletic eligibility and transfers at private and charter schools in the High School League, set to go into effect on July 1.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said Monday he plans to meet with the league's attorney Tuesday to discuss their next steps, including a possible appeal.
In May, 12 private and charter schools argued they were unfairly targeted by the new rules and filed suit, seeking a temporary injunction.
"Plaintiffs have properly established that they would suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted, that they will likely succeed on the merits of the litigation, and that no adequate remedy at law exists. This Court, having exercised its discretion, finds that injunctive relief is proper," Newman wrote in her decision.
At issue in the suit were new amendments passed by the SCHSL legislative assembly earlier this year seeking to address perceived competitive imbalance between traditional public schools and the private and charter schools, particularly among smaller schools.
The High School League includes 206 members, including 21 public charter schools and four private schools. In South Carolina, charter, magnet and private schools won 42 of 57 state titles (74 percent) from 2017-19 at the Class AA and A levels, despite making up less than 20 percent of the schools in those divisions.
“Over the past several years, competitive balance has been one of the biggest concerns around the state, especially for the Class A, AA, and AAA schools,” said Rock Hill principal Ozzie Ahl, who introduced the new amendments in March. “The A, AA and AAA schools have been the ones most affected by the private and charter athletic schools.”
Under one new rule, most students transferring from a traditional school to a private or charter school would have to sit out a year before gaining athletic eligibility. Under another new rule, incoming ninth-graders who enroll at a charter or private school, but live outside of that school's assigned attendance zone, would have to sit out a year of athletic competition.
Those new rules are now delayed by the temporary injunction.
Oceanside Collegiate principal Brenda Corley said she was "super happy" about Monday's decision.
"Throughout the hearing, it was obvious to anyone watching that what the League was trying to mandate was anything but student-centered and based on adult agendas," said the principal of the Mount Pleasant charter school. "It does my heart good to see adults now step in and protect student-athletes in the state."
Corley said Oceanside had about 60 students who would not have been able to play on junior varsity or varsity teams this year under the new SCHSL rules.
"(They) now will have a chance at participating," she said. "This is a great day for Oceanside, but it's an even greater day for South Carolina athletics."
Bishop England, a private school on Daniel Island, and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston also were among the plaintiffs in the suit.
"That's good news for us," BE athletic director Paul Runey said. "At least we'll be able to get this year's freshman class into school and participating in athletics."
The Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina also was a party to the suit.
“This injunction clearly shows that the courts believe that all students must be treated equally and that arbitrary rules that fail to put students first have no place in South Carolina athletics," said executive director Carol Aust.
Runey served on the SCHSL's competitive balance committee that was tasked with coming up for solutions to the perceived advantages that private and charter schools have over traditional schools. The committee was able to come up with no recommendations.
"I really don't know what the solution is," Runey said.