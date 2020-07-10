Bishop England named state's most dominant athletic program

Bishop England is home to the South Carolina’s most dominant high school athletic program right now, according to a recent study by MaxPreps.
The national high school athletics website has for the past three years annually determined the top performing athletic departments of each state based on a points formula that factors state championships and runner-up finishes. MaxPreps recently totaled the results into a three-year ranking that listed Bishop England first in the state and 17th in the nation over that span.
The points system is weighted, awarding more points to larger states. National rankings, classification size, and the size of postseason divisions are also factored. The Bishops have won 17 state championships and finished as runner-up seven times over the past three years.
The Bishops might’ve finished even higher had they had the chance to play this spring. The Bishops typically perform well in the spring, as the Bishops girls lacrosse program has won four consecutive state titles, baseball has won three straight, boys golf and tennis and girls soccer have all won two in a row, and girls track is also the defending champion.
Bishop England finished fourth in the nation in the annual MaxPreps Cup rankings last school year. The Bishops have won the Director’s Cup, awarded annually to the top performing school in each of South Carolina’s classifications, every year since 2001-02.
Bishop England, a private school competing in a S.C. High School League of mostly public schools, has won 152 state championships in all. The Bishops were lifted into Class AAA four years ago in a move understood to be in the interest of fairness. According to the MaxPreps rankings, no athletic department in the state has been more dominant since then.