Bishop England honoring former soccer standout with Russ Bus fundraiser

You could hear it from one end line other.
“BUS!” Russell McLaughlin would shout. The center back was the leader of Bishop England’s defense, the leader of the team really. The rest of the Bishops would react accordingly.
Bus is a strategy in soccer that organizes the defense in an effort to secure its advantage. Bishop England regularly employed the strategy, often ahead late in games. And McLaughlin was the catalyst. He would call it, loud and often enough that he earned the nickname Russ Bus, which evolved to mean far more than any soccer strategy within the Bishops program.
Bishop England is hoping the nickname continues to resonate with generations to come as it plans to mint its next student-activity bus The Russ Bus in honor of the 2019 graduate who passed away this summer in an unfortunate drowning incident.
“He’s always been a leader because of his work ethic,” Bishop England coach Ed Khouri said this summer. “He was a perfectionist, a no-nonsense kind of player that raised the bar for everyone else. He was always a hard worker that gave it his all. He grew up in our program and contributed to it as much as anyone.”
Bishop England’s athletic department has needed a new bus for years. Its best bus, affectionately referred to as the Father Kelly Express, is 15 years old. It’s transported hundreds of state champions over the years but lately has spent just as much time in the shop as it has on the road. And because Bishop England often has so many different teams traveling throughout the state, that bus is hardly ever enough and leaves many teams either carpooling to championship games, renting transportation or filing onto one of the school’s microbuses.
“We’ve been putting Band-Aids on top of Band-Aids and kicking the tires for years,” Bishop England athletic director Paul Runey said. “A bus is something we’ve desperately needed for a long time.”
The school was thinking of ways to honor McLaughlin with different memorials or maybe a plaque or something like that. Then someone suggested the Russ Bus, “and everyone knew immediately that was it,” Runey said.
A new bus, though, carries a $150,000 price tag. So the school went to work on a fundraiser that’s already collected more than $90,000 in donations from families, the booster club, alumni, members of the Daniel Island community and even students, who besides donating their own money, have also come up with different ideas for stickers or bake sales, car washes, all types of things that have contributed to the goal as well.
“I think it goes to show you what Russ meant to the Bishop England family,” Runey said. “Everyone has really gotten behind this and that’s a testament to how important he was to this school and how strong of a family our community really is.”
The bus will take a few months to be delivered once it is ordered. It will be a brand news Thomas Built model that will hold roughly 50 passengers, the largest and nicest in the Bishops’ fleet. There will be several unique touches. It will include all the new bells and whistles and will be wrapped with a custom design rather than painted as in years past. Somewhere near the front, for everyone to see, it will be stamped with its name, The Russ Bus.
“It’s a really good feeling to see so many people getting behind this in his honor,” Runey said. “Kids often live weekend to weekend but in this case I think they realize the importance of remembering Russ. That’s the most important thing.
“We keep buses for at least 20 years. So Russ will be rolling down the road with Bishop England and his teammates in more than one way for a long time to come.”
To donate, visit behs.com/russ-bus.