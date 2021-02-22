Bishop England defeats Waccamaw 54-51 in first round of state basketball playoffs

Playoffs have begun
After a chaotic season of managing cancelled and rescheduled games due to Covid-19 restrictions, the South Carolina High School League State Basketball Playoffs began Feb. 20.
Seventeen area girls and boys teams qualified, representing the number 1 and 2 ranked teams in each region. Classes A–AAAAA each have their separate competitions in the playoffs. Boys and girls state championship games for each class take place March 3-6 at USC Aiken. Continually updated competition brackets can be found at the South Carolina High School League website, www.schsl.org.
Bishop England defeats Waccamaw 54-51
It was an intense and hard fought battle between two outstanding defensive teams, Bishop England and Waccamaw, in the first round of the AAA high school playoffs.
The 9-1 Bishop England varsity team entered the matchup ranked #1 in the state (AAA) and had their hands full the entire 32 minutes.
Quick hands and heads-up play by both teams produced many turnovers. Bishop England held onto a three-point lead (25-22) at the half, but a smothering full court press brought Waccamaw back to tie the score with 43 seconds remaining in the game.
Bishop England's last minute clutch play hammered out a nail-biting 54-51 home win. Waccamaw’s season is complete. Bishop England moves forward at home in the playoffs to play 8-2 Marlboro County on Feb. 24.