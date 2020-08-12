Big South, Charleston Southern delaying fall sports due to coronavirus

The Big South Conference announced on Wednesday that it is delaying its fall sports seasons with the intent of playing in the spring.
Big South member institutions, which includes Charleston Southern, may continue with permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations and with the exception of fall sport competition, at their own discretion and in accordance with applicable local and state regulations and procedures.
"In light of the decision this morning from our conference in regard to football in the fall we would like to first acknowledge the continued exceptional leadership by our conference commissioner Kyle Kallander and his entire staff at The Big South Conference," Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson said. "Their ability to boldly lead, while still allowing each university to maintain a healthy sense of autonomy is outstanding. As for the Charleston Southern Football ministry we have stated from the beginning that we have a desire to safely play football in the fall, if it is feasible. At this time we will use the next few days to meet with leadership in athletics as well as on campus, which includes our President, Athletic Director, Coaches, and our student-athletes to ensure that we make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone. We are trusting God, taking all the necessary precautions, but being even more intentional to lead during these uncertain times by following Christ. Ultimately, this is God's plan on His timing, for His glory, so we want to be good stewards of the vision He has for us moving forward."
This includes the sports of men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball. Additionally, fall competitions in the sports of men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis, and out of season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well. The Big South Football Members voted to allow up to four non-conference games in the fall at institutional discretion.
"We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall," Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said. "However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year."
"We are all disappointed that our fall championship season is being suspended and look forward to competing again as soon as possible," CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said. "Along with prayerful consideration, all decisions on our return to play will be based on the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes as that is always the foundation of our decisions. I also wish to thank Commissioner Kyle Kallander for his strong leadership during this difficult time."