Battery falls to Birmingham in season restart

The Charleston Battery fell to Birmingham Legion FC, 2-1, through a closely matched battle in its return to the 2020 season Sunday night in Mount Pleasant.
It was the first match in 133 days for the Battery and the debut of the club's new stadium at Patriots Point.
“The big thing is, first game, you’re going to have some rust,” Battery head coach Mike Anhaeuser said. “But the good thing is, we did create. We came back, kept our heads up, got the goal to get back in it. And then went down and should have had one or two there off the post.”
Despite a nearly-even split in possession throughout the game, Birmingham got on the board early when Legion’s Jonny Dean snuck one on the outside of Battery defender Deshawon Nembhard to an open Brian Wright who followed through with a right-footed shot across the shoulder of keeper Phil Breno.
But Nembhard didn’t let the misstep derail him as he went on the attack and, in some flawless passing around defenders combined with Robbie Crawford and Angelo Kelly, sent a cross to the top of the box for Zeiko Lewis to send into the net on the fly. With the score, Lewis solely owns the Battery’s two goals on the season.
As both teams came out equal to start the second half, Legion rookie Bruno Lapa notched his third goal on the season in the 54th minute as Dean, for the second time in the night, set up the score.
The Battery continued to make the most of the chances they created, but in several cases, the post had other ideas. Midfielder Romario Piggot fielded two beautiful headers straight toward Legion keeper Matt Vanoekel, but unfortunately did not see the back of the net.
Charleston closed out the night with nine shots, six from the box, but only two on target and both blocked.
The Battery will dust this one off and get ready for next week as they host Atlanta United 2 Friday, July 24 in a rematch of the season’s opener.
About a dozen Battery fans watched the match from outside of the stadium's fence on Sunday. Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have barred fans from most spectator sports in the state.
“We’ve been waiting for this night since the team announced they were moving over here,” longtime Battery season ticket holder Patrick Lewis told the Post and Courier. “In May, I didn’t think this was ever going to happen. I’m just happy the boys are back on the pitch.”