Area volleyball powers ready for state playoff run

When it comes to high school volleyball, the East Cooper area has proven to be a major factor in terms of development and success.
As is the case most every season, area high school programs will be among the most serious of contenders for state championships in 2020. The S.C. High School League playoffs began on Oct. 27 while the SCISA state tournament began last weekend with Palmetto Christian (AA) and Porter-Gaud (AAA) expected to be strong challengers for the top prize.
As for the public schools, Wando (AAAAA), Oceanside Collegiate (AAA), Bishop England (AAA) and Philip Simmons (Class A) are making plans for extended playoff runs.
Oceanside Collegiate captured the region 8-AAA title with a 9-1 league record, capping off their first season in Class AAA. The Landsharks reached the Class AA state finals in each of the last two seasons but lost several key players from last year’s team. Coach Amir Khaledi has seen young players step up this fall.
“We start two seniors and both are third-year varsity players so we had a good base to start with, but we threw a lot of sophomores out there and they responded well to the challenge,” Khaledi said. “I think a lot of people thought we would struggle with the new players and moving up the AAA but this team took the doubters as motivation. All the credit goes to them.”
Outside hitter Taylor Hills and Libero Jordan Bartemeyer are the starting seniors and both have been integral performers. Hills leads the team with 271 kills while Bartemeyer sets the pace defensively with 406 digs.
“They are the veteran leaders and the younger players just followed their lead,” Khaledi said. “They both have played in two state championship matches so they have a good idea of what it takes.”
Sophomore Tatum Johnson has been outstanding as a first-year setter, according to Khaledi. Johnson has 318 assists and 37 service aces.
“She had never, ever set before this season,” Khaledi said, “but she has been terrific. You don’t consistently win without a good setter and she really took the job and excelled.”
The Landsharks, 21-4 overall, will host Aynor in a first-round matchup on Oct. 27. By winning the region title, Oceanside will be at home, if they win, until the state finals.
“Our region, with Bishop England and Academic Magnet, was really competitive so I truly believe we have been tested and should be ready for the playoffs,” Khaledi said. “Our goals never change. We want to win Lower State and have a chance to win a state championship.”
Wando easily won another region 7-AAAAA championship and posted a 16-1 record. Seventeen regular season matches is less than half of what Wando would normally play. Last season, Wando played 47 total matches but that included several high level weekend tournaments. Without those tournament games, veteran coach Alexis Glover admits she isn’t totally sure of how her team will stack up in the Lower State playoffs. Wando opens the playoffs against Conway.
“Are we playoff ready? I would like to think so but I honestly am not sure,” said Glover, who is the state’s all-time leader in wins with nearly 1,100. “We played some good competition with teams like Porter-Gaud, Bishop England, Summerville and a few other non-region matches. I’d like to say I am totally confident but I just don’t know yet. I don’t know if we have been battle-tested enough, certainly not like we would have been with those tournaments.”
Junior Emily King leads the team with 104 kills and has 47 blocks. Senior co-captain Brynn Whitehair has 102 kills and senior co-captain Chandler Thompson has 154 defensive digs as the Libero. Senior setter Ava McCarthy has 241 assists.
Under Glover, Wando has played in 12 state championship matches, winning state titles in 1993, 2014 and 2015.
Bishop England finished as the region 8-AAA runner-up to Oceanside Collegiate and looks to start another impressive streak. The program won 18 consecutive state championships before bowing out in the playoffs last season.
Coach Cindy Baggott’s squad is 14-9 overall this season with a relatively young roster. Junior middle hitter Gaby Stewart leads the play at the net with 90 kills and 44 blocks. Junior setter and captain Leah Simlich has 462 assists and junior Catherine Shippee is a defensive leader with 226 kills.
Philip Simmons won the region 6-AA championship this season. Senior Maya Gerding is the top player, posting 91 kills during the regular season. The Iron Horses did not lose a game during the region slate.