Academic Magnet outlasts Oceanside in five sets in heavyweight region matchup

Academic Magnet outlasted Oceanside, 3-2, in an early matchup of two of the top teams in the Lower State Tuesday in North Charleston.
The Raptors and the Landsharks are now knotted in a three-way tie with Bishop England at 4-1 atop Region 8-AAA, one of the most competitive regions in the state.
Each of the five sets played between Oceanside and Academic Magnet were decided by five games or less. Oceanside jumped ahead early with a 25-20 win in the opening set. Academic Magnet answered with a 25-21 win in the second set and a 25-21 win in the third.
Oceanside kept the match alive with a 25-21 win in the fourth set. Academic Magnet finished things with a narrow 15-12 win in the decisive fifth set.
Raptors senior Evelyn Otis set up a career-best 54 assists, while also scooping a team-best 23 digs and serving six aces. Molly Tippey led Academic Magnet with 15 kills. Mary Katherine Kerrigan added 14.
Taylor Hills posted a match-high 19 kills with four aces and two blocks for Oceanside. Jordan Bartemeyer tallied 39 digs. Paige Klimas set up 15 assists for the Landsharks.
Oceanside travels to Bishop England on Thursday. The Landsharks swept the Bishops, 3-0, at home two weeks ago. Academic Magnet will host Battery Creek on Thursday. The Raptors swept the Dolphins, 3-0, in their season opener earlier this month.