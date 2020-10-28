SC CARES grants available now

The South Carolina Department of Administration recently announced two new SC CARES Act grant programs - the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program. These programs award grant funds to small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID 19. The administration is working with Guidehouse, a professional grant management services provider, which has been authorized to provide these grants from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Grant awards for the Minority and Small Business Grant Program range from $2,500 to $25,000. To qualify for a grant from the Minority and Small Business Grant Program, a business must employ 25 or fewer employees, be physically located in South Carolina, be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.
Grant awards for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program range from $2,500 to $50,000. To qualify for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, an organization must be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS and registered as a public charity in S.C., be physically located in South Carolina, be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.
The online application process for both programs continues until the end of October. Applications must be received no later than Nov. 1, 2020. To access the online application, visit https://accelerate.sc.gov/cares act/applying-sc-cares-act-funds.
During the application process, if a business or nonprofit organization needs assistance or has questions, it can contact the SC CARES Call Center (803) 670-5170 or SCCares@admin.sc.gov. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Payments from the grant program will be made via ACH transfer. Business owners should register for a state vendor ID number if they do not have one or update their registration if the business information has changed. To register for a vendor ID or update your registration, visit the State's Vendor Registration page.