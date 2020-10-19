Pink Promenade raises money for Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program

Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 19, 2020 @ 3:23 pm
The weather was perfect Saturday for the 2nd Annual Pink Promenade at Towne Center.
Fashion and cocktails were the order of the afternoon on Saturday at the 2nd annual Pink Promenade.
The 2nd annual Pink Promenade, a special catwalk + cocktails fundraiser to benefit Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer program filled the lawn at Towne Center Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.