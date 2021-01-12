Low Country Landscapes Photo of the Week

Dick Trammell of Mount Pleasant took this photo with an iPhone 7-Plus. He explained that in 2000 he bought an Old Village Landing lot to eventually build a retirement home on. His architect, Rush Dixon, positioned the house on the lot, so that every room would catch every sunrise of the year. This is the view of a sunrise from his writing room. In the picture, you see two retention ponds, and beyond the trees are the marsh, Simmons Sound, the Sullivan’s Island Causeway, more marsh, and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.