Pandemic forces changes to Halloween routines

Each Halloween, Kristyn Leon’s three children have traditionally attended a party in their Mount Pleasant neighborhood. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic prompted a change: her two sons and one daughter may visit with only a small group of friends they’ve seen frequently over the past seven months.
“We have chosen to be reasonable,” said Leon, who has boys ages 11 and 12, and an 8-year-old girl. “Our kids have been in school and riding the bus, and have adapted to wearing their masks when necessary. They have also all been playing outdoor sports without masks. So far we have not heard of incidents where people have been getting sick from their kids, so we are doing our best to be careful and take precautions, but otherwise getting out and to do things.”
It’s a quandary faced by many Mount Pleasant families this Halloween, which falls amid a COVID-19 outbreak that’s sickened over 166,000 people in South Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control has classified traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating as a “higher risk activity,” and recommends other pursuits such as carving pumpkins with members of your household or having a virtual Halloween costume contest.
“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the CDC said. “There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.”
Although trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity — which experts have deemed safer than events conducted indoors, where people may share recirculated air — many Halloween activities end up with people bunched up in close proximity, according to Dr. Elizabeth Mack, a pediatric critical care specialist at MUSC Children’s Health.
“Any kind of close contact with a non-household member is not the safest idea,” Mack said.
There are alternatives. Individual treat bags can be prepared and left on the porch for trick-or-treaters, Mack said. The CDC classifies handing out individual treat bags as a “moderate risk activity,” and suggests leaving them at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard. In either case, hands should be washed thoroughly afterward, and giving out candy from a communal bowl is a no-go.
In addition to Halloween safety tips from police — such as kids crossing the street at corners and keeping to sidewalks, and drivers slowing down and being alert for children in residential areas — the town of Mount Pleasant also released a graphic with COVID-related recommendations. They include staying home if sick, trick-or-treating with people you live with, remaining six feet from others, wearing a mask or face covering and sanitizing hands frequently.
The pandemic has also forced several area Halloween activities to be altered. Boone Hall Fright Nights, which runs through Oct. 31, is limiting its tickets for each night, and separating groups into social distancing pods. Ghost tours of the USS Yorktown, set for Oct. 30-31, will follow CDC guidelines, strongly recommends patrons wear a mask, and have guides equipped with hand sanitizer.
Mount Pleasant Regional Library, which has traditionally hosted a Halloween-themed story time, has shifted to Halloween-themed book displays and takeaway activities for children, since in-person programs have been suspended. The library has also implemented several Halloween-themed virtual programs on making spooky snacks and gummy candies, mask decorating, secrets from the “Goosebumps” series, story time and more.
While the rate of coronavirus transmission in the Charleston area is low, according to MUSC, concerns remain due to approaching cold weather and spikes in other regions of the state and country. But for all the concerns it presents, Halloween also brings one benefit —it’s the one night of the year where most people are very comfortable wearing a mask.