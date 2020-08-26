Opioid Crisis: You are not alone

Ever wonder if you or someone close to you is an alcoholic or an addict? The stigma that surrounds these issues can make them difficult to contemplate.
We don’t want those we love to be labeled or shunned by others. Or perhaps we have a moment of clarity where we wonder if we ourselves are drinking too much or have become dependent upon a substance that has outlived its usefulness.
The nature of most humans is that we push these thoughts aside and just keep trying to make it through another day – falsely convincing ourselves that somehow a happy day will arrive where the issue will somehow disappear. We just need to get through the trials of today – tomorrow will be different. And for most the “happy day” never arrives. Addiction progressively worsens over time. This begs the question: What is an alcoholic? How do you determine if someone is an addict? How can I tell if I am physically dependent on something that isn’t giving me any real benefit anymore? These are tough questions, but if we or someone we love is potentially facing a deadly disease, can we allow stigma, misunderstanding, fear or denial to keep us from confronting the issue? Unfortunately, statistics say the vast majority do. It takes genuine courage to face these issues.
It turns out defining addiction isn’t so easy. One problem is that labeling someone else an alcoholic or addict seems to aggravate rather than help the situation. Unless the individual comes to the realization themselves and takes full ownership of the problem true progress is rare. One local counselor said: “If you have to ask the question, odds are very high that there is some sort of problem. But getting an active alcoholic or an addict to rationally discuss the problem is difficult.”
A handout at a treatment center had a list of meaningful questions. They were originally published by Narcotics Anonymous. 1) Have you ever manipulated or lied to a doctor to obtain a prescription? 2) Are there any people or places that you avoid because they do not approve of your drug use? 3) Do you ever lie about what drugs or how much of a drug you take? 4) Have you substituted one drug for another thinking that the problem was the original drug you were taking? 5) Have you taken a drug when you really would have preferred not to? 6) Have you ever taken drugs because of emotional pain or distress? 7) Does the thought of running out of drugs make you uneasy? 8) Do you continue to use a drug despite negative consequences at your home, at work or with relationships? 9) Do you find yourself saying “I know I take drugs, but I’m different because… I have ‘real’ family, money or life problems?”
The handout goes on to explain that no progress can be made until the individual honestly arrives at the conclusion that they do indeed have a problem and desire to address it. A simpler assessment is found in Alcoholics Anonymous literature. “If, when you honestly want to, you find you cannot quit entirely, or if when drinking you have little control over the amount you take, you are probably alcoholic.”
This reflects AA’s observation that there are both mental and physical aspects of addiction. There is the mental craving and obsession that drives one back to the first drink, then once the first drink hits the system the physical component of the disease demands more of the drug.
Other relevant quotes from AA literature: “The alcoholic at certain times has no effective mental defense against the first drink.” “(He) is unable at times to bring into (his) consciousness with sufficient force the memory of the suffering and humiliation of even a week or a month ago.” “No one likes to think he is bodily and mentally different from his fellows. Therefore it is not surprising that our drinking careers have been characterized by countless vain attempts to prove we could drink like other people. The idea that somehow, someday he will control and enjoy his drinking is the great obsession of every abnormal drinker. The persistence of this illusion is astonishing. Many pursue it to the gates of insanity or death.” These observations seem just as true of other drugs as they are of alcohol.
Perhaps we know someone who knows full well of their condition but has given up any hope of change. In this situation one cannot seem to imagine life with or without the drug. “What’s the use?” they may say. “Everyone is going to die of something anyway. And I deserve to be happy in the meantime.”
But we can see by looking at them (or in the mirror) that true happiness is at best a faded memory. What is really being sought is temporary relief from self-imposed pain. If you want to know what to do about a situation, we are in a community with a wide range of support available. We have numerous local non-profits that make addiction their mission – even the police department has an outreach program. Charleston Center is just across the bridge. We have numerous top-notch addiction and family counselors. Celebrate Recovery has a strong presence and there are many AA and Al-Anon Family Groups both in Mount Pleasant and the surrounding islands. But proceed with caution – improper withdrawal from some drugs can be fatal.
The whole point is that if you or someone you love is struggling, you are not alone and you never have to feel alone again. Step beyond the pettiness of worrying about what others might think or procrastinating until the issue becomes catastrophic. We live in an area with good people all around that will help you with no motive other than the desire to help another human being. And for that we can all be grateful.
Final thought. If there has to be a stigma surrounding addiction, does it not belong on the shoulders of those who refuse to address a problem rather than upon the affliction itself?
This article series is meant to educate the community about addiction in general and the Opioid Crisis in specific that is affecting communities nationwide. We are hopeful that this series will make a difference. When appropriate the names will be changed of those the articles feature. The author welcomes inquiries or shared experiences, and can be reached at David@PhoenixSC.org.