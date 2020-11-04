Opioid Crisis: We are all we have

I have had two goals for this article series: to reduce stigma about drugs and drug use in our community in order to allow open discussion, and to speak directly to those who have little or no social interaction that are hurting from substance abuse in their home. In this last article of this two-year series, I have but one goal – one point to get across. That point is that ultimately it always was and always will be on us, as individuals, as families and as a community to deal with this scourge of addictive drugs. I have some strong points to make to reach this conclusion, but know there are MANY more examples to illustrate the following points.
First – a brief disclaimer. Many of the drugs and drug families we have discussed have great therapeutic value when administered in the proper fashion. Indeed, occasionally they are even life-saving. But the crushing problem of opioid, benzodiazepine and other drug abuse is what we are discussing here.
This is not the first opioid crisis in Charleston, nor is it in this country. During the Civil War, the Union side alone issued nearly 10 million opium pills to soldiers PLUS 175,000 pounds of opiate laced tinctures and powders. Although it cured nothing, it alleviated just about anything, allowing soldiers to march through miserable conditions for weeks at a time. Numbers are not available for the quantities of opiates used by the Southern states, but it is assumed to be about the same proportion.
The hypodermic needle came onto the scene just after the Civil War, and doctors prescribed morphine injections widely. It was marketed and became quite popular as a remedy for pre-menstrual cramps so large numbers of high-society women became addicted. It was an unregulated market, but evidence suggests that opiates made up 15% of all prescriptions in that time period. It was the mask for all ailments – psychological and physical.
By 1895, medical journals were publishing warnings about prescribing opiates, with quotations such as “Doctors who turn too quickly to the needle (morphine) are lazy, they’re incompetent and they’re poorly trained.” Aspirin arrived on the scene about this time, giving another pain relieving alternative. By 1915 opiates were no longer available over the counter – they had to be prescribed. As the medical community cut back sharply on the number of addicts, a stream of “Chinese Laundries” opened across the United States to fill the void with smoking pipes and opium. This shifted the profile of the average addict from wealthy older people to young inner-city males, paving the way for legislation to make opiate abuse illegal. After all, when rich people are addicted it is a societal problem, but when inner city youths are addicted it is a crime.
By 1921 clinics long established to help addicts get off of opiates were banned and shut down. The first point is this – the military and medical establishments in the United States have long known the dangers of casually prescribing addictive drugs.
My older brother and many of his friends were involved in the Vietnam conflict. Growing up I heard many discussions about the different ways they would smuggle opiates back to the United States – from inside the parachutes on planes and inside cadavers, to packing it inside novelty gifts shipped to the USA as presents. I heard similar stories in the early 2000’s about military contractors and soldiers in Afghanistan. (Under United States occupation opium production increased 30-fold in Afghanistan. It is a six billion dollar a year industry.) Back in the early 1980’s I lived in Tampa, Florida where it was an open secret that the U.S. government was encouraging cocaine smuggling and using the proceeds to fund illegal overseas covert operations. The second point - in many cases it is clear that government actions favor illegal drug use.
We recently learned the outcome of the lawsuits surrounding one of the main catalysts of this latest opiate epidemic – the drug OxyContin marketed by Purdue Pharma, owned by Sackler family. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from this latest opioid epidemic as the opioid OxyContin brought in over 35 billion dollars revenue for the Sacklers.
The marketing was downright sinister. Among other corrupt and devious marketing techniques they enticed doctors to give patients vouchers for 30 days of free OxyContin – knowing full well that long before 30 days the patients would be fully addicted. And what did our government do about this travesty? For one of the worst criminal acts against the American people in the last 50 years, William Barr of our Justice Department negotiated a deal that found the Sackler family guilty of nothing.
In fact no person was charged with any crime in spite of Purdue having been issued fines and a warning for corrupt marketing of OxyContin back in 2007. Purdue Pharma itself pleads guilty to three counts of paying kickbacks to doctors. The whole supply chain – from the Sacklers on down will get to keep billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains. Third point – the legal system is not going to protect us.
About a year and a half ago I interviewed a regional law-enforcement officer who dealt solely with illegal drug use. His made this comment: “When the number one source of street drug sales in your community is coming in through the mail, and the number two supplier of street drugs are people who have legitimate prescriptions for large quantities that are distributed for sale on the streets the war on drugs is lost.” Furthermore, history clearly shows us that prohibition doesn’t work. Fourth point – law enforcement cannot protect us.
So when government is at best helpless, and often complicit in drug manufacture and distribution, when the medical establishment demonstrates that they will not heed the lessons of the past and when pharmaceutical companies are allowed to ruthlessly exploit addiction with little or no consequence, who is left to protect us?
In fairness, since man first discovered that crushed fruit mixed with yeast yielded a substance that could temporarily kill physical and emotional pain many people have clamored for mind-altering substances. None of these bureaucracies created our thirst for mind and mood-altering substances and the demand will continue. Both new “miracle” drugs that come along and old favorites will find ways to meet that demand – whether through “legal” or “illegal” channels. And the devastation will continue among those who over-indulge, regardless of where the fault in that indulgence lies.
Clearly it is up to us – on an individual basis, at the family level, and at the community level to drop the silly “stigma” surrounding discussions about the topic. Open, clear and frank discussion at the family level is sorely needed. Prevention is possible – but it takes honest communication for everyone to understand the stakes. We must insist that our doctors give us full disclosure, “informed consent” as it is called, before we agree to take a prescription drug. We can inform our children so they are clear about the consequences for the choices they make. (Those selling drugs are going to have their discussions with our children, whether we do or not.) We can try to gently nudge those who are addicted toward solutions, and we can make healthy choices for ourselves.
The COVID-19 situation has caused another sharp rise in alcohol and drug use and the corresponding fatalities. Although we will probably have an effective vaccine against the coronavirus in the near future, we will not have a vaccine against alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines or any of the other addictive drug classes.
Any progress we make in this fight has to come from 1 on 1 communication and assistance at the most basic levels of society. And our community has responded. Chief Carl Ritchie and Sgt. Tony Winstead and Lt. Pat Carter from the Mount Pleasant Police Department have expressed how they try to respond with help where appropriate and criminal charges where they are appropriate. We interviewed numerous nonprofit groups that have tirelessly focused on helping with both recovery and prevention in our community. And the Moultrie News has allowed an open and unvarnished article series to expose the realities of the problem at the local level. (Deepest thanks to publisher Vicky Boyd and the staff there.) As a community we are moving in the right direction, but addiction is a foe that never sleeps and never lets up. Many lives depend on our remaining vigilant and continuing to improve.
My deepest hope is that as individuals we will be good to ourselves and those around us. Because when it comes down to it, we are all we have.